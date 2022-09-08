InteliChart granted 21st Century Cures Act (g)(10) FHIR API certification

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InteliChart, a leading patient engagement provider, is pleased to announce it has earned the Fast Health Interoperability Resources (FHIR®) §170.315(g)(10) certification ((g)(10) FHIR API) from the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC).

Engagement to Outcomes (PRNewsfoto/InteliChart, LLC) (PRNewswire)

The (g)(10) FHIR API is considered the most rigorous 21st Century Cures Act certification to date. This new certification requires the use of Health Level 7 (HL7®) FHIR standards with several implementation specifications aimed toward patient and population health services. Providers will be able to easily transmit electronic health information (EHI) via the certified API without excessive restrictions, supporting advancement toward interoperability.

"We are very proud to have achieved this certification on our first attempt and well before the deadline set by the ONC," said Gary Hamilton, CEO of InteliChart. "The certification is the culmination of almost a year's effort by our development team and embodies our vision and commitment to continually develop and deliver patient-centered, market-leading patient engagement technology."

According to a recent article published by the ONC, only five percent of certified health IT developers have achieved the (g)(10) FHIR API certification as of August 1, 2022. InteliChart's EHR partners who are still in the process of earning their certification, or haven't started developing for it yet, will now be able to access an FHIR-compliant API at no additional cost.

"We strive to continuously innovate our platform and provide our EHR partners with the features they need to be successful," Hamilton continued. "We're proud to be able to offer our partners a compliant API connection without having to take on the development burden themselves. This effort positions us and our partners to thrive in a new era of interoperability."

The 21st Century Cures Act was enacted in 2016 and has several provisions to promote interoperability among EHI entities, as well as provide patients with access to their medical information and protection from information blocking.

About InteliChart

InteliChart delivers Healthy Outcomes, the market-leading patient-engagement platform that helps providers attain superior patient outcomes. The Healthy Outcomes platform consists of Patient Portal, Family Portal, Patient Intake, Patient Notify, Patient Survey, Patient Schedule, Patient Activate, and Patient eHealth.

Located in Charlotte, NC, InteliChart was founded in 2010. Industry-leading EHR vendors, hospitals, health systems, and physician practices have selected InteliChart as their patient engagement platform, collectively representing 75 million patients. We integrate with 35-plus EHR products and deliver single integration API access to all the solutions on our Healthy Outcomes platform. For more information, visit www.intelichart.com.

Contact:

Luke Sheffield

anthonyBarnum Public Relations

luke.sheffield@anthonybarnum.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InteliChart, LLC