Investor Alert: Kohl's Corporation (KSS) Class Action - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Prominent Firm, Encourages Shareholders to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Kohl's Corporation ("Kohl's" or the "Company") (NYSE: KSS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Kohl's securities between October 20, 2020 and May 19, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kohl's Strategic Plan was not well tailored to achieving the Company's stated goals; (2) the Defendants had likewise overstated the Company's success in executing its Strategic Plan; (3) Kohl's had deficient disclosure controls and procedures, internal control over financial reporting, and corporate governance mechanisms; (4) as a result, the Company's Board was able to and did withhold material information from shareholders about the state of Kohl's in the lead-up to the Company's annual meeting; (5) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on Kohl's financial condition and reputation; and (6) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Kohl's you have until November 1, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

