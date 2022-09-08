SKF's Capital Markets Day to be held on 8 December 2022

SKF's Capital Markets Day to be held on 8 December 2022

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF's Capital Markets Day (CMD) will be held on 8 December 2022 from 11:00-16:00 at the Science Museum in London. During the day, investors, analysts, and financial media will be updated on SKF's strategic progress as well as the Group's financial and operational performance.

To register for the Capital Markets Day, please visit: https://investors.skf.com/en/form/participation-registration. A complete agenda, venue details and list of presenters will be shared with registered participants during the autumn.

For media wishing to attend the CMD and / or interview Rickard Gustafson or the other speakers at the event, please notify Carl Bjernstam on carl.bjernstam@skf.com.

