UGG UNVEILS 'FEELS LIKE UGG' CAMPAIGN FOR AUTUMN/WINTER 2022

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California-based global lifestyle brand UGG® (a division of Deckers Brands [NYSE: DECK]) introduces Feels Like UGG – the brand's new Autumn/Winter 2022 global campaign that explores the unparalleled tactile and emotional experiences associated with wearing UGG®. Known for unapologetic individualism, bold style and luxurious materials, UGG® empowers bold self-expression through provocative fashion, extreme comfort, and the ability to make you feel good on the inside and out.

"What we hear from our consumers is how loyal they feel to UGG because of the way the brand makes you feel – both physically and emotionally," said Anne Spangenberg, President of UGG® & Koolaburra by UGG® at Deckers Brands. "The Feels Like UGG campaign is a celebration of the empowering feeling our brand delivers, allowing you to unapologetically express your authentic self."

To bring Feels Like UGG to life, the brand has paired its iconic styles—both world-renowned and reimagined—including an array of apparel and outerwear pieces with ten multi-hyphenate ambassadors who embody the brand's core values. Representing consumer sentiments about the many expressions of the UGG® brand, these creatives are bold, provocative, free-spirited, optimistic, and real. Ambassadors like model and land protector Quannah Chasinghorse (she/her); comedian Naomi Watanabe (she/her); professional BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester (he/him); musician Hwang Soyoon (she/they); chef DeVonn Francis (he/him); artist and designer Kiddy Akita Lou (she/they/them); stylist and model Gillean McLeod (she/her); and models India Graham (she/her); Alexis Ruby (she/her) and ELIBEIDY (she/her); all possess the UGG® brand's principles, which was lensed by noted Los Angeles-based photographer Arielle Bobb-Willis (she/her).

For Feels Like UGG, the brand translated its iconic look and feel through custom furniture by enlisting Harry Nuriev of Crosby Studios, who is known for his radical take on design. Reflecting the UGG® brand's rich heritage and design codes, the visionary created a one-of-a-kind couch and ottoman. Designed to reflect the brand's ability to move easily from the indoors to the outside, the custom pieces express style and comfort while representing its softness emboldened by a statement-making aesthetic and inside-to-outside duality. Inspired by the silhouette of the UGG® Classic Boot, Crosby Studios experimented with texture and color by focusing on the brand's iconic Chestnut colorway and reinterpreting the brand's sheepskin material through their use of super-soft velvet. The oversized couch silhouette is a nod to the provocative fashion and extreme comfort only UGG® can deliver.

UGG® has always been a brand built on the power of emotion because of the way it makes people feel. Through iconic and new products, and a standard of quality and comfort known all over the world, the brand has evolved from a single silhouette to a global lifestyle brand tapping into culture, fashion, and design. Through extreme comfort and on-trend, laid-back bold designs, UGG® offers harmony with physical comfort and emotional confidence that allows consumers to fearlessly express their inner-selves for the world to see.

To learn more about Feels Like UGG, please visit ugg.com/feels-like-ugg; and available for purchase starting on Sept. 8, the collection featured in the campaign can be found on UGG.com, any participating UGG® stores and select wholesale retailers nationwide.

About UGG®

Founded in 1978 by an Australian surfer on the coast of California, UGG® is a global lifestyle brand renowned for its iconic Classic Boot. First worn by Hollywood royalty, fashion editors and then the world, UGG® designs and retails footwear, apparel, accessories, and homewares with an uncompromising attitude toward quality and craftsmanship. UGG® is an environmentally and socially conscious brand which strives to be socially just, economically inclusive, and environmentally restorative. Delivering more than $1.5 billion in annual sales, UGG® partners with the best retailers globally and owns concept and outlet stores worldwide in key markets including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Beijing. For more information, please visit www.ugg.com @ugg #FeelsLikeUgg

About the Feels Like UGG Cast

Quannah Chasinghorse is from the Han Gwich'in from Eagle Village, Alaska and Sicangu/Oglala Lakota tribes from the Rosebud Reservation, South Dakota, but currently lives in Fairbanks, Alaska. She is an Indigenous land protector for the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, protecting those sacred lands from oil development and fighting for climate justice. Quannah's deep connection to the lands and her people's way of life guides and informs everything she does and stands for. She is passionate about Indigenous sovereignty/rights, MMIWG, and representation. She is an avid snowboarder, guitar, and ukulele player, and is apprenticing as a traditional Indigenous tattoo artist. Quannah was honored to make the 2020 list of Teen Vogue's "Top 21 Under 21."

Naomi Watanabe is a world-renowned comedian, actress, model, and inclusive fashion designer. Affectionately known as "The Japanese Beyonce," Naomi has captivated audiences around the world with her viral performances and celebrity impressions. The most-followed person in Japan and one of the most-recognized personalities in all of Asia, Naomi has accumulated a loyal global following of nearly ten million across her social media platforms. Naomi has used her platform to become of the most disruptive forces in the fashion and beauty space by consistently shattering traditional industry standards through global partnerships and ambassadorships with top brands and her very own brand, Punyus. Up next, the multi-hyphenate superstar is ready to take America by storm, beginning with a move to New York City and a new all-English podcast, Naomi Takes America on Spotify.

Nigel Sylvester is an American professional BMX athlete, content creator, entrepreneur, filmmaker, and philanthropist from Queens, New York. Nigel's career has extended beyond traditional BMX biking through his progressive riding style, innovative content creation, and one-of-a-kind artistic expression and style. These distinctive characteristics have catapulted Sylvester to the forefront of the sports world.

Hwang Soyoon is a singer-songwriter and artist who began her music career by launching the band SE SO NEON at eighteen. Her virtuosity in songwriting, energy on stage, and unforgettably unique voice were enough to make her, and her band stand out. Winning Rookie of the Year and Best Rock Song at the Korean Music Awards, they ended their first year on a high note as the hottest up-and-coming band in the Korean music scene. After the band's global success, Soyoon embarked on a solo career – debuting an album in 2019 that dismantled preconceived categories of music and declared a new genre called So!YoON!.

DeVonn Francis is a chef and artist who is reshaping the culinary scene as the world knows it. He is the mastermind behind Yardy World, which creates global food and culture journeys. With no brick-and-mortar location, Yardy World has the flexibility and ingenuity to navigate spaces in a way that utilizes food to authentically engage with people, and their stories and identities.

Kiddy Akita Lou is a visual artist, designer, and model based in Los Angeles. With a background in visual art and science, she is well known for expressing herself through art, sports, and advocating for the empowerment of people with disabilities and people of color.

Gillean McLeod, a top stylist who divides her time between commercial and editorial clients, is known for unique flair, creative image-making, and working closely with clients to manifest the sartorial aspects of their projects. At the age of sixty, she burst onto the advertising horizon as the star model in the viral sensation of an H&M campaign, which had her wearing nothing but a black swimsuit – without hair or makeup. Since her debut, she has starred in editorials, billboards, campaigns, and television commercials alike.

India M Graham is a divine spiritual being who strives to live every day in alignment with her true self and the universe. She has dedicated her life's journey to being a vessel of God by spreading the knowledge of self and practicing self-love daily.

Alexis Ruby is a model, plant mom, and at-home chef. She is a go-getter and a grounded individual. She loves to sing and play the guitar, as well as the piano. Alexis also enjoys working out and meditation; reading and writing when she has the free time. She is heavily family-oriented and leads with love in her daily life.

ELEBEIDY is a model from the Dominican Republic, specifically a small town in the countryside called Vallejuelo. From humble beginnings, she started modeling at the age of nineteen and has quickly made her mark in the world of fashion. She notably starred in Gucci's all-black model "Soul Scene" campaign.

