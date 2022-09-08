WEHO for the People Launches Coalition - Calls on Voters to Help Bring Change

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a group of disgruntled residents and business owners joined with certain members of the Board of Trustees of the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to create a coalition to raise awareness among voters about the need for change in the City Council election this fall. The coalition called, WEHO for The People, has launched a campaign to bring together this unique coalition of residents and businesses who share grave concerns with the aggressive, anti-community policies that are devastating West Hollywood (WEHO), which were driven by a majority of City Councilmembers who continually ignore and fail their constituents

"Our City leaders have forgotten who they represent," said Keith Kaplan, Chair of WEHO for the People and their Board of Independent Trustees. "The policies advanced by the majority of the City Council have ignored West Hollywood residents and businesses alike, both of whom are deeply concerned with public and economic safety. There's no question that West Hollywood is less safe today, that it's more expensive to shop, eat, and procure basic services here, and much more difficult to own and operate a small business here compared to other cities. Instead of taking meaningful action to combat these issues, the majority of this Council is fixated on auditioning for higher office."

A recent survey conducted by the Pandemic Recovery Coalition found that West Hollywood residents and businesses say they are not safe and that City policies are threatening WEHO's public safety. Local residents and business owners are increasingly fearful of facing retail theft and violent personal attacks.

Meanwhile, out-of-touch City policies are threatening WEHO's public safety. The Council voted to defund law enforcement and reduce the L.A. County's Sheriff's Department despite a 137% increase in violent crime.

Out-of-control City policies are also threatening WEHO's economic safety. The City Council has created policies that make the City much more expensive for residents and visitors by driving up labor costs for all businesses during a time when the nation is experiencing unprecedented inflation following two years of hardship during the pandemic. The same policies are also causing businesses to relocate to other cities or close altogether which has resulted in an alarming number of open storefronts along its most important commercial corridors.

"The people of West Hollywood are already facing a wall of uncertainty as they attempt to emerge from the deficit the pandemic has created – soaring gas prices, back rents due, rising inflation, challenges with access to labor, supply chain disruption, and a spike in crimes," said Alan Strasburg, long time West Hollywood resident. "The City Council is making bad matters terribly worse for a community that once promised safety, certainty, and the opportunity to exercise personal freedoms for our people here."

"I chose to live and work in WEHO over 20 years ago because of what the city offered to me as a resident and then-small business owner: being able to walk around without the fear of being in danger and being able to thrive in a business-friendly environment," said Mylena Christina, WEHO resident, and realtor with Sotheby's International Realty. "Now, I'm questioning if that is still the case."

WEHO for the People calls upon all WEHO residents, small business owners, and concerned voters to join us in this campaign to tell our leaders they need to serve the people and community they were elected to serve. They must act now to protect the freedoms and restore the vitality, safety, strength and promise that once attracted vibrant, contributing residents and creative businesses that put WEHO on the map as a state and national leader.

For more information, and to join "WEHO for the People," go to: https://www.WEHOforthepeople.org/

