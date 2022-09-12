CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind TuSimple Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 31, 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention TuSimple Holdings Inc. ("TuSimple") (NASDAQ: TSP) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired TuSimple common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with TuSimple's April 15, 2021 initial public offering; and/or (b) that purchased or otherwise acquired TuSimple securities between April 15, 2021 and August 1, 2022, both dates inclusive.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in TuSimple, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against TuSimple includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) TuSimple's commitment to safety was significantly overstated and defendants concealed fundamental problems with the Company's technology; (ii) TuSimple was rushing the testing of its autonomous driving technology in order to deliver driverless trucks to the market ahead of its more safety-conscious competitors; (iii) there was a corporate culture within TuSimple that suppressed or ignored safety concerns in favor of unrealistically ambitious testing and delivery schedules; (iv) the aforementioned conduct made accidents involving the Company's autonomous driving technology more likely; (v) the aforementioned conduct invited enhanced regulatory scrutiny and investigatory action toward the Company; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: October 31, 2022

Aggrieved TuSimple investors only have until October 31, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong