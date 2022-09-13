Barracuda accelerates growth in its Data Protection business

Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup provides protection against evolving cyberthreats like ransomware, and is now transactable in Azure Marketplace

Barracuda grew its Data Protection new business sales by 30% year-over-year at the end of Q2FY23, significantly boosted by the growth in its Cloud-to-Cloud Backup SaaS product line that protects data stored in Microsoft 365.

Barracuda Data Protection solutions achieved impressive growth in international markets with sales growth of 75% year-over-year at the end of Q2FY23.

Barracuda has grown its Data Protection customer base to more than 40,000 organizations and protects their data in the cloud.

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Secured.22 Conference -- Barracuda , a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, today announced product milestones and strong business growth for its data protection business, which accelerated due to the increasing need for secure backup driven by ransomware and other cyberthreats.

Business momentum was boosted by the growth in Barracuda's Cloud-to-Cloud Backup SaaS product line that protects data stored in Microsoft 365. Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup new business sales are growing at 34% year-over-year at the end of Q2FY23, including 87% growth in international sales.

Now transactable in Azure Marketplace for customers and channel partners that want to take advantage of simplified and streamlined procurement and deployment processes, Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup delivers a fast search and restore experience for Microsoft 365 data, including Teams, Exchange Online, SharePoint, and OneDrive. Compared to traditional backup and recovery solutions, Barracuda's cloud-native solution provides greater scale and resiliency, fast performance, and wide global coverage to protect Microsoft 365 data created in the cloud.

"We saw strong momentum across our data protection business last fiscal year and continuing into this fiscal year," said Tim Jefferson, SVP, Engineering and Product Management for Data, Networks and Application Security at Barracuda. "With the explosive increase in the usage of Microsoft 365 apps, a modern cloud-native approach is required for protection. Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup is built and runs natively in the cloud, which enables fast set up, simple management, and no maintenance for Microsoft 365 apps."

Customers: Barracuda currently serves more than 40,000 data protection customers worldwide. New customers include: Mendocino Family of Companies (MFC), Belfast Metropolitan College, Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, Explore Learning, and more.

Barracuda wins overall in Data Protection category for CRN's 2022 Annual Report Card (ARC)

Barracuda named a finalist for Best Customer Service in 2022 SC Awards U.S.

Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup wins 2021 CRN Products of the Year

Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup named a finalist in 2021 CRN Tech Innovator Awards

Barracuda wins Data Protection Company of the Year at 2021 Storage Awards

Barracuda has added several innovations across its Data Protection technology. For a deep dive into these innovations see this Q&A with Barracuda Product Manager Shawn Lubahn: https://blog.barracuda.com/2022/09/13/qa-barracuda-data-protection-innovation-and-momentum/

"A massive cyber-attack had hit us overnight. Of all the infrastructure available to us in the IT team we had one working laptop: no servers, no domain controllers, nothing. It had all been corrupted by the PYSA ransomware gang," explains Myerscough College Director of IT, Ian Brown, in a Barracuda case study. "Obviously the first reaction is one of total shock and disbelief," he stated. According to the case study, "A year previously, Ian invested in Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup. Within days the college had recovered most of its key infrastructure to the point where it could begin to support staff and students once again without having to engage with the threat actors or paying any ransom."

According to Vinny Phul, Head of IT for the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), in a Barracuda case study, Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup more than met their needs. "It took only minutes to set up," Vinny explained. "Having a true Office 365 backup gives us additional peace of mind against the ransomware threat. Cloud-to-Cloud Backup makes it very easy to find lost files for our day-today needs."

"With a cloud-native solution, you get the benefit of scale on your backup, and your solution is fully managed. So unlike with traditional backup solutions, where you have to do capacity management and capacity planning and make sure you have enough storage, a cloud-native solution, like Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup really offers you a managed solution with virtually unlimited capacity to store your data." - Nills Franssens, Senior Cloud Solution Architect, Microsoft

Read the full Q&A with Nills in this blog post: http://cuda.co/43251

