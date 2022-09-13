THE CESAR® BRAND CREATES A GAME DAY SPREAD FOR DOGS, INSPIRED BY FAN-FAVORITE FLAVORS

Food Network host and Chef, Jeff Mauro, Kicks Off Football Season with the CESAR 7-Layer

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Game days are all about bonding with friends over football and food – and, alongside your furry best friend. This fall, the CESAR® brand has cooked up the ultimate way for pet parents and their dogs to enjoy game day fun and flavors together, by creating a pup-perfect menu inspired by fan-favorite foods.

The CESAR® brand created a pup-perfect menu of game day foods, including the CESAR 7-Layer. (PRNewswire)

The "Match Up" Menu serves up dog-friendly game day nibbles featuring popular CESAR Canine Cuisine meals mixed together for a home-gating feast, leading with the first-ever CESAR 7-Layer, a dish stacking together CESAR® SIMPLY CRAFTED™ Beef, Chicken, Purple Potatoes, Peas & Carrots, CESAR® Filet Mignon Flavor & Spring Vegetables Garnish Dry Dog Food and CESAR® SOFTIES™ Medley Trio Treats. The CESAR brand offers a wide range of bold recipes in a variety of textures, making it easy to mix and match meals to satisfy even the pickiest of eaters. The full menu, found on CESAR.com, features wet and dry dog food product combos to create flavors like Tail-Wagging Wings, Nachos Pupreme and more for your pup to enjoy while you watch your favorite team play together.*

To unveil these new go-to game day recipes for your bestie, the CESAR brand teamed up with Food Network host, chef and author, Jeff Mauro, and his pups Pinot G and JoJo, to help fans prep for a joyful game day side-by-side.

"Food brings people together, and this football season, the spread is not complete until your dog has something to dine on too," said Mauro. "I love Chicago-style Italian Beef on game day, and the CESAR brand has inspired me to treat Pinot G and JoJo to flavor combinations that match football food favorites, giving them the touchdown experience they deserve, and the high-quality ingredients and flavors they crave."

Through Mars Petcare's, the CESAR brand's parent company, partnership with the Tennessee Titans, fans will have the chance to experience the "Match Up" Menu alongside their furry best friend at the first-ever pet-friendly watch party at Yee-Haw Brewing Co. in Nashville, Tennessee on October 9. Football legend, dog dad and cupcake entrepreneur, Brian Orakpo, will co-host the festivities, giving pet parents and their dogs a game day to remember.

"Because CESAR Canine Cuisine is designed with shared moments in mind, we wanted to offer new ways for pet parents to connect with their pups this football season through our delicious-for-dogs game day creations," said Jean-Paul Jansen, Vice President of Marketing for Mars Petcare North America. "A game of catch in the yard, piling up on the couch to root for your team, and now, sharing in your game day spread together, can help foster more mutual joy found in friendship between people and their pets."

Show off how you share game day with your pup! Share your home-gating match ups on social by tagging the CESAR brand and using the hashtag, #CESARMatchUps. To learn more about the CESAR brand's game day bites, or ways to enjoy moments of food joy with your pup, visit CESAR.com, or follow the CESAR brand on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About CESAR® Canine Cuisine

CESAR Canine Cuisine is a high-quality line of premium dry and wet dog food and dog treats for small- to medium-sized dogs. The CESAR brand wants to transform mealtime into moments of shared joy by providing irresistible taste and unparalleled variety all dogs love. The CESAR brand offers a wide variety of irresistible wet food flavors through their classic tray offerings, including the HOME DELIGHTS™ line that features comfort food favorites. The SIMPLY CRAFTED™ range is designed to give dogs a simple and tasty meal complement, while WHOLESOME BOWLS™ meals are a healthy and culinary inspired meal or dry kibble topper. The brand's newest offering, the CESAR FRESH CHEF™ range, is a moist and flavorful human grade refrigerated dog food made with human-grade ingredients. The brand also offers three flavors in their dry food line, plus a variety of gourmet soft dog treats. To learn more, visit www.cesar.com.

About Mars Petcare

At Mars Petcare we have one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. Through comprehensive veterinary care, nutrition, breakthrough programs in diagnostics, wearable health monitoring, DNA testing and pet welfare we help pets in more than 130 countries. For decades we've supported research into the incredible science of human-animal interaction at the Waltham Petcare Science Institute where scientists discover important advances in pet health and wellness. Mars Petcare is part of Mars, Incorporated, a global, family-owned business with a focus on becoming Sustainable in a Generation. Follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Mars, Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food and petcare products and services, we employ 130,000+ dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA® and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus and VCA™.

*Disclaimer: This is the CESAR® brand's fun way to get our furry friends involved in game day. While the CESAR team believes the best life is shared between pets and their pet parents, we don't recommend sharing human food. Please follow appropriate nutritional guidance for your dog and consult your veterinary with additional dietary questions.

