MoonXBT Enlisted in Top 12 Crypto Copy Trading Platforms by Industry Peers

SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MoonXBT, the next generation copy trading platform focusing on crypto from spot trading to derivatives, was picked into a list of the "12 Best Crypto Copy Trading Platforms in 2022 for New Traders" by Bybit, a crypto pioneering exchange who ranked No. 8 in derivative trading on coin market cap.

Early this year, The Insight Partners released a report on social trading platforms forecasting that the market size of social trading platforms will double from $2.2 billion to almost $4 billion in the next few years. Trading has been around for thousands of years, but one of the hottest trends right now is social trading. And at its core is the copy trading function which allows users to mimic professional traders' strategies and have their orders executed automatically.

There has been an offspring of copy trading exchanges growing up for the past years. Among them is MoonXBT which is "an excellent platform for replicating the trading results of profitable seasoned traders", according to Bybit . Just like what this peer who has been an OG in copy trading described, despite that MoonXBT is relatively new, it is already making a name in copy trading due to its excellent deals and infinite capabilities.

High liquidity and fast settlement

MoonXBT now has a full product line including future contract, warrant option, spot trading, perpetual swap and OTC trading, but it started out focusing on future contracts which makes it stand out quickly from all the other copy trading platforms.

MoonXBT's contract is called liquid contract which by its name indicates the strong liquidity behind it. Along with its upgraded contract structure, MoonXB's light contract processing time is one of the fastest in the industry. Liquidity as well as processing time are vital to contract trading which can directly affect the earnings of the investors.

Now, most of the copy trading platforms apply copy trading to contract trading and contract trading only. For the development of copy trading which most new traders see as a way to learn derivative trading, it is important to guarantee the contract product itself is liquid and fast. And MoonXBT does so which results in its instant growth of popularity as a copy trading platform.

Good social vibes in community

During the last two years, there has been a significant increase in the growth of individual investors. In America alone, millions of new users have downloaded some sort of trading applications for the first time. Meanwhile, it is found that more and more young investors are investing in cryptocurrencies over stocks.

For these new users, it was found that more or less of them would follow some sort of influencers to get trading tips. In the media landscape nowadays, social media play a vital role even in the crypto world. MoonXBT has garnered many excellent trading influencers on the platform whom users can follow and even copy trade.

Moreover, MoonXBT also has many social trading tools such as forums, trading battle and so forth to enhance the communication between traders and strengthen the integration of social interactions and transactions.

MoonXBT now has a community with a very wide reach. The platform can be accessed in over 60 countries with community members mainly coming from Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey, Russia and Latin America. Community with such a diverse cultural background has nurtured a vibrant communicating environment which helps MoonXBT to become a better copy trading platform.

