Premium Guard to Attend AAPEX 2022 Marking Company's First Attendance in Three Years

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Guard Inc. (PGI) www.premiumguard.com, the first-to-market leader and pioneer in aftermarket automotive filtration solutions, is pleased to announce a return to AAPEX for 2022 after a 2-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Premium Guard's AAPEX 2022 appearance will be the first since the company's strategic acquisition of IPC Global Solutions. The company is thrilled to be debuting their expanded family of brands in the filtration and power steering markets. Familiar brands such as Premium Guard, ECOGARD, PureFlow, and PWR Steer will be represented alongside newcomer, HighFlow, on the show floor.

Premium Guard and the company's family of brands will be presenting from a familiar location – AAPEX booth A1038

"AAPEX is a critically important event for our company and our industry" said Ty Nilsson, Vice President of Sales at Premium Guard. "We're looking forward to connecting in person with customers and partners throughout the industry – getting back to face-to-face discussions and getting back to business. And for the first time, we'll be showcasing our new family of brands. We are excited to be back in Las Vegas the first week in November."

"Our commitment to AAPEX and the automotive aftermarket community remains strong" said Anan Bishara, CEO of Premium Guard. "We're happy to be back and we cannot wait to connect in person with customers, partners, and industry friends."

The Premium Guard team and the company's family of brands will be presenting from a familiar location – AAPEX booth A1038. The 2022 AAPEX trade show from the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, NV runs November 1-3, 2022.

About Premium Guard Inc.

Premium Guard Inc. (PGI) specializes in designing, manufacturing, and distributing products for automotive, diesel, powersport, and specialty filter markets. Headquartered in New York City with a main distribution center in Memphis TN, Premium Guard Inc. is keenly focused on providing customers with industry leading service, complete filtration solutions, best-in-class-quality products, and leading application coverage.

