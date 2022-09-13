ProCure Patient Shows Why There's Strength in Cancer Screenings

SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society estimates that there will be 8,580 new cases of prostate cancer in New Jersey this year. As we mark Prostate Cancer Awareness Month in September, one New Jersey man's story shows that not only does early detection increase your chance of survival, but it also opens the door to a non-invasive treatment called proton therapy at ProCure.

As a lifelong weightlifter, Michael Kerwick has always made his health a priority. As Kerwick aged, he made a point to get regular PSA screenings for prostate cancer.

When one of those regular screenings led to an early-stage prostate cancer diagnosis, Kerwick became a candidate for one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy at ProCure.

Physicians at ProCure use a precisely targeted type of proton therapy called pencil beam radiation, which boosts accuracy compared to standard radiation therapy with its ultra-narrow proton radiation beam. A more precise dose of radiation helps conform to the specific shape and size of the tumor, making it ideal for irregularly shaped tumors located near critical organs and tissues.

In most cases, patients can go about their normal routine before and after each treatment. By minimizing excess radiation to unaffected areas, the likelihood of debilitating side effects like gastrointestinal issues, incontinence, and impotence is significantly reduced. Clinical studies show that proton therapy, when compared to X-ray based treatments including Cyberknife, results in up to 60% less radiation to the rectum, bladder and bowel.

For Kerwick, that meant continuing his normal strength training routine.

"I was able to work out on the same day I had treatment," Kerwick said. "I had no side effects. I had no fatigue."

ProCure, located in Somerset, NJ, has treated more than 6,000 patients in its first 10 years. It was one of the first freestanding proton therapy Centers in the U.S.

About ProCure Proton Therapy Center:

ProCure Proton Therapy Center in Somerset, NJ, opened in March 2012 as the tri-state region's first proton therapy facility, treating a range of cancers that include disease of the prostate, breast, lung, brain, head and neck, and gastrointestinal system, as well as sarcomas and many pediatric cases. In addition to treating more patients with proton therapy (6,000 and counting) than anyone in the tri-state area, we are the only facility in NJ to offer an advanced form of proton therapy called pencil beam scanning. ProCure enables patients to choose a non-surgical treatment personalized to their medical needs and lifestyles, often with fewer side effects and less downtime—giving them more freedom to enjoy what matters most in their lives. For more information, visit ProCure.com.

