RHP PROPERTIES PARTNERS WITH ADOPTACLASSROOM.ORG TO SUPPORT ARTURO CAMBEIRO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN LAS VEGAS, NEVADA

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties, the nation's largest private owner and operator of manufactured home communities, has announced a $10,000 donation to support Arturo Cambeiro Elementary School in Las Vegas, Nevada. The contribution will be used to purchase educational materials and supplies through AdoptAClassroom.org, a national nonprofit that provides funding for Pre K-12 teachers and schools. It is the seventh school RHP Properties has adopted through the program, with a total of $70,000 of donations to date.

Chris Popek, Principal, Arturo Cambeiro Elementary School and Jasmine Alvarez, Community Manager, Sunrise Oaks Manufactured Home Community with Arturo Cambeiro Elementary Teachers (PRNewswire)

Our donation will impact the quality of educational tools and books and help create an engaging learning environment.

RHP Properties' adoption of the school will enable teachers and school administrators to access AdoptAClassroom.org's private ecommerce marketplace of nearly 30 school supply and school specialty vendors. Educators can use the donation to select specific materials they need for their classrooms, as well as access an online fundraising platform.

"We are so thankful for the generous donation RHP has provided to our school," said Chris Popek, Principal of Arturo Cambeiro Elementary. "Our teachers work extremely hard at making learning enjoyable and engaging and I am excited to see them put extra instructional resources to use that the donation will fund. We appreciate RHP choosing Arturo Cambeiro Elementary to help educate our students!"

Arturo Cambeiro Elementary serves approximately 518 children, grades Pre-K through 5 and about 120 of the students are residents at nearby RHP Properties manufactured home community Millennium Estates.

"Teachers at Arturo Cambeiro Elementary have told us how this donation will make a difference," said Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties. "It will impact the quality of educational tools and books they can provide. It will help create an engaging learning environment. And it will help foster the love of learning that the school prides itself on. Our partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org is one we are proud of, as is giving back to the community to prepare our youth for success."

"As inflation has continued to rise this year, back-to-school supply costs are more expensive than last school year and teachers need help stocking their classrooms more than ever," said Ann Pifer, executive director of AdoptAClassroom.org. "Thanks to RHP Properties' generous donation, we are able to help equip more teachers and classrooms with the tools needed for children to thrive in school, at a time when teachers and students' families need extra support."

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities with managed assets of more than $6B, including 318 manufactured home communities nationwide, totaling about 74,353 homes in 30 states. Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, RHP Properties employs more than 1,000 professionals. For more information visit www.rhp.com .

