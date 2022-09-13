Service Express Acquires Third-Party Data Center Maintenance Provider Sherlock Services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Express, a leader in global data center and infrastructure solutions, today announced the acquisition of third-party maintenance (TPM) provider Sherlock Services based in Ohio. The acquisition complements Service Express' current third-party maintenance offerings and brings expanded data center solutions to existing Sherlock Services customers.

Founded in 1991, Sherlock Services provides multivendor data center maintenance and hardware solutions for server, storage and network systems. In addition to over 30 years of industry experience, the company brings a talented team of US-based Level 2 and Level 3 Engineers to Service Express.

"We've offered similar solutions and worked alongside Service Express for many years and have been impressed with the level of service the company provides," said Ron Pollard, Co-Owner and President of Sherlock Services. "We look forward to offering our customers a widened portfolio of services and end-to-end data center support."

The acquisition of Sherlock Services strengthens Service Express' technical team, brings additional OEM expertise and builds upon the company's comprehensive third-party maintenance offerings.

"Our primary goal throughout the acquisition is to ensure our people have the resources they need to develop skills and explore potential career opportunities," said Greg Brumbaugh, Co-Owner & VP Operations of Sherlock Services. "We anticipate a seamless transition and look forward to what's next with Service Express."

Data center solutions delivered by Service Express offer Sherlock Services customers new options for their day-to-day needs beyond third-party support, including Hybrid Cloud and Managed Infrastructure solutions. Service Express continues to expand its offerings to provide customers with one source for end-to-end data center and infrastructure needs.

"Sherlock Services has great reputation, and they serve their customers and employees well – making them a great fit for Service Express," said Ron Alvesteffer, President and CEO of Service Express. "We're thrilled to welcome Sherlock Services' skilled team to Service Express and offer the company's existing customers more depth and expertise for their data center!"

About Service Express

Service Express is an industry-leading data center solutions provider specializing in global multivendor maintenance, hybrid cloud, managed infrastructure services, hardware solutions and more. Companies around the globe trust Service Express to deliver reliable end-to-end support. Service Express' flagship technology, ExpressConnect®, helps IT teams automate support with monitoring, ticketing, integrations and account management. For more information, visit serviceexpress.com.

About Sherlock Services

Sherlock Services is a data center solutions provider specializing in multivendor third-party maintenance (TPM) and hardware for server, storage and network systems. Since 1991, Sherlock Services has delivered data center support for its global customers. The company resolves hardware failures quickly and cost-effectively with local technicians and onsite parts. For more information, visit sherlockservices.com.

