ELECTRIFY EXPO INDUSTRY DAY LINEUP ANNOUNCED - AUSTIN, NOVEMBER 11, 2022: THE FUTURE OF EVs, MICROMOBILITY, SUSTAINABILITY, ENERGY, AND INFRASTRUCTURE

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify Expo , North America's largest electric vehicle festival, is set to host the EV Industry's brightest minds for a full day of keynotes, expert panels, fireside chats, and networking with other industry leaders on November 11, 2022, ( https://www.electrifyexpo.com/industry-day ), at Circuit of the Americas, (COTA) in Austin Texas. The industry-only day will feature top industry analysts, the latest research findings among consumers in America, and C-suite executives from top automotive manufacturers and mobility companies. These experts will discuss key challenges, insights, and future trends in e-mobility as we head into an all-electric future. Industry Day in Austin will be held within the 75,000 sq ft Events Center at COTA.

"The EV industry is at a crossroads, and the decisions executives make today will determine their companies' ability to adapt to new market challenges presented by electrification," said Peter MacGillivray, vice president of B2B and Industry Growth at Electrify Expo. "How people and things move throughout cities and the country is changing more rapidly than at any other time in the past century, and it's the people and thought leaders here at Electrify Expo Industry Day Austin that will determine what "the right moves" ultimately will be."

Electrify Expo Industry Day will kick off with a networking session and head into a keynote session, revealing unique insights into consumer opinions and what drives EV adoption. Breakout sessions are also available, covering both automotive and micromobility, as well as EV infrastructure, powersports, venture capital, and legislation. Upon the conclusion of the speaking sessions, attendees of Industry Day have exclusive access to a preview of Electrify Expo, including 150+ exhibits, multiple demo courses, and industry networking.

Friday, November 11, 2022

8:15 am – 8:45 am Cars n' Coffee and Networking

9:15 – 9:40 am Keynote: Consumer Reports Reveals - What's Driving (and Deterring)

EV Adoption in America Consumer Reports Chris Harto, Senior Policy Analyst for Transportation and Energy

9:45 – 10:15 am Supply Chain Securing the Future of the North American Auto Industry Snow Lake Lithium Philip Gross, CEO

10:20 – 10:45 am Global Perspectives The Evolving Relationship Between Consumers, Dealers and

Automakers Inchcape



Morning Breakout Sessions 11 – 11:35 am E-mobility and Collaboration Electrify News, Jo Borrás, Content Director Radio Flyer, Tom Schlegel, Chief Innovation Officer Speed Networking CleanTechnica, Scott Cooney, Founder and Director of Business Development Investments and Capital Moderator: Cox Automotive Insights, Michelle Krebs, Analyst Speakers: Ideanomics, Alf Poor, CEO Specialized Globe, Saul Leiken, Global Category Leader EV Ecosystem Moderator: McKinsey, Philipp Kampshoff, Analyst Speakers: Highland Electric Fleets, Duncan McIntyre, CEO ev.energy Joseph Vellone, Head of North America Chargeway, Matt Teske, Founder Splitvolt, Dan Liddle, Founder and CEO Austin Energy Bobby Godsey, EV Outreach Program Manager,

Power Session 12:25 pm – 12:50 - pm The Smartest Guys in the Room Serial 1, Aaron Frank, Brand Director

Power Session 12:55 pm – 1:20 pm Who is Changing the World – Suppliers Guidehouse Insights, Sam Abuelsamid, Principal Analyst Bosch eBike Systems Americas, Claudia Wasko, General

Manager (VP), Forbes Council Member

Power Session 1:25 pm – 1:50 pm The Road Ahead Edmunds, Jessica Caldwell, Dir. of Automotive Insights S&P Global/IHS Markit, Stephanie Brinley, Analyst McKinsey, Philipp Kampshoff, Analyst



Power Session 1:55 pm – 2:25 pm Off The Road Ahead

Moderator: Edmunds, Jessica Caldwell, Dir. of Automotive Insights

Speaker: Polaris-Electric Vehicles, Josh Hermes, Director of Off-Road

2:25 pm – 2:30 PM Closing Remarks Jo Borrás Matt Teske

2:35 – 5:00 pm Electrify Expo Preview Open to Industry Day Participants

5:00 – 6:30 pm Networking Session & Cocktails



About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle festival showcasing the latest e-mobility products, including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-boats, e-surfboards, and more from top brands around the world. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles with meaningful hands-on experiences, demonstrations, and test rides. Electrify Expo meets the soaring demand for companies to share new technologies, new modes of mobility and put products in the hands of consumers in a meaningful way. Electrify Expo will feature more than 1M+ square feet of exhibit space in Los Angeles County, Seattle, New York, Miami, and Austin.

