G2's 2022 Software Buyer Behavior Report: Self-Serve Channels Rise as Vendor Trust Wanes

Compared to 2021, global B2B survey respondents report buying software directly from vendors less, but more from third-party marketplaces and value-added resellers

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G2 , the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, today released its annual Software Buyer Behavior Report , which examines the state of B2B software buying in 2022, including what has shifted over the past year. This announcement was made at the SaaStr Annual conference , the world's top cloud gathering, where G2 CMO Amanda Malko presented key findings from the report.

According to responses from more than 1,000 B2B decision-makers across the globe, G2's survey found that most buyers expect their software and tech spending to either increase or remain the same in 2022 (89%) and 2023 (92%). Despite this optimism, it's important to note that these are slight declines from what respondents forecasted last year, likely due to current economic uncertainty.

"In the G2 2021 Software Buyer Behavior Report , we saw the balance of power continuing to tip in favor of the buyer," said Amanda Malko, CMO at G2. "This hasn't slowed since then. In fact, in this year's report, all signs point toward 2022 as the age of the buyer. They have more control of the software purchasing journey than ever, as they increasingly embrace self-serve channels and lean into the experts, peers, and communities they trust to guide their buying decisions. For software sellers, this means they'll need to get smarter about how they engage their audience — meeting them on the channels they prefer, reducing friction to try and buy, and helping them realize immediate value post-purchase."

Key takeaways and findings from G2's 2022 report include:

Disjointed trust convolutes the buying process.

The B2B buying journey is becoming increasingly complex.

Early post-purchase experience shapes the rest of the vendor-buyer relationship.

Security innovation is outpacing adoption.

Uncover additional survey findings and insights by downloading the G2 2022 Software Buyer Behavior Report .

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

