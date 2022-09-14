Himiway is developing a next-gen display for a better riding experience for all riders

Himiway is developing a more advanced and safer riding experience than ever with their newly improved high-tech display.

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --One of the leading electric bike brands, Himiway, is developing a new innovative screen that has been uniquely designed to ensure a more elevated riding experience to all riders. The upcoming product will take the company's existing screens to another level that has been transformed to resolve the key industry pain points for the conventional model.

Himiway ebike (PRNewsfoto/Himiway Bike) (PRNewswire)

Per sources, the new Himiway display will be advanced with major upgrades in all aspects to ensure a better and safer riding experience. The display has been equipped with a new breakthrough technology that has escalated the screen to the industry-leading level. The new generation display has been carefully researched and polished by the Himiway technical experts. The upgraded screen will be launched with the following main upgrades-

More information but easier operation

Very high standard Waterproof

Better backlight brightness

HD color display

Other intelligent upgrades which are leading level of the e-bike industry

The new upgraded product is driven by the mission to resolve the major pain points in the current industry. One of the key problems with regular screens in the electric bike industry is low backlight brightness. Also, all e-bike displays are too dark in strong outdoor light, which can hamper riding safety and the riding experience of customers.

But, Himiway's newly upgraded next-gen display will be backed by the latest materials and special processes that have helped to improve the backlight brightness big time. Himiway will also upgrade the hardness and water resistance of the screen for an elevated experience for riders even in extreme weather conditions. The new ebike display will be passed through thousands of tests by professional teams, repeated modifications and enhancements before Himiway finalize to launch the final version.

One of the top 3 among the ebike brands in the USA, Himiway is guided by the ethos to provide improved and safer riding experience for the users. The brand has always been focused on the improvement of technology, and recently has concentrated on the continuous development of new products and all-round improvement of product performance to ensure superior riding experience.

For more information, please visit https://himiwaybike.com

