HOSTING THE VERY FIRST SPEECH PATHOLOGY INTERN DAY

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Speech Improvement Center is hosting their very first Speech Pathology Intern Day on October 14th, 2022 in Pacoima, CA 91331. Speech Pathology Intern Day is open to all Speech Language Pathology and Speech Language Pathology Assistant students across all schools in California.

The event will be held at the corporate office located in Pacoima and will take place from 9:30am – 3:30pm.

Speech Improvement Center is a private practice with over 24 locations in California. They specialize in speech therapy for pediatric population and come across different disorders such as voice, apraxia, and articulation, as well as expressive and receptive disorders. Speech Improvement Center is known for its extensive and detailed training programs for speech therapists and the career growth opportunities within the field. They also offer SLPA job and SLP job opportunities in all their centers.

The event is hosted for speech therapy students who want to learn more about the field and get an experience about what a day in the life of a speech therapist looks like. The students will get a chance to learn about different employment settings within the field, learn about the pros and cons of each setting, as well as hear from different professionals in the field about their experiences. There will also be different case studies and clinical subjects that will be covered through out the day, giving students a head start about the clinical knowledge and different disorders they might come across in the real world. Students will also learn about how to apply for their SLP/SLPA licenses in California. Breakfast and lunch will be provided, along with lots of fun games and activities designed specifically for students to learn and benefit from.

Speech Pathology Intern Day at Speech Improvement Center offers free admission and is open to all speech pathology students across the state of California. The event is hosted in person and will have limited seating. Those who are interested in attending the event should register before October 7th on Speech Pathology Intern Day - Speech Improvement Center.

Speech Improvement Center also offers employment opportunities for Speech Language Pathologists, Speech Language Pathology Assistants, and Clinical Fellows. If you are interested in growing your speech therapy career with a company that provides multiple opportunities for growth and specialization, Speech Improvement Center might be the right place for you. For employment opportunities, please visit: Speech Language Pathologist Assistant (SLPA) - North Hollywood, CA - Speech Improvement Center

Even if you are not located in California but are interested in relocating, Speech Improvement Center will offer relocation assistance for the right candidates!

