OFC 2023 Announces Global Leaders in Telecommunications, Computer Networking and Material Science to Deliver Plenary

Patricia Obo-Nai, Vodafone Ghana; Jayshree V. Ullal, Arista Networks; and Wendell P. Weeks, Corning Incorporated to headline the industry's premier event for optical communications, telecom and data center optics

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) will be held 05-09 March 2023 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, USA. OFC is the premier conference and exhibition for optical communications and networking professionals. This year's conference will be a hybrid format with in-person and virtual components to meet the unique needs of a global audience.

Patricia Obo-Nai, Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone Ghana; Jayshree V. Ullal, President and Chief Executive Officer, Arista; and Wendell P. Weeks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Corning Incorporated will provide attendees with insight into how revolutionary technologies are shaping our world and the impacts they will have on the industry moving forward. The plenary program is scheduled for Tuesday, 07 March 2003, 08:00-10:00 UTC.

"We believe access to broadband means access to opportunity—from communication, to education and healthcare," said OFC chairs Christopher Cole, II-Vi Incorporated; Ramon Casellas, Centre Tecnològic de Telecomunicacions de Catalunya, and Ming-Jun Li, Corning Incorporated. "We are excited to announce this year's visionary leaders who will explore topics in the future of network buildouts in Ghana, data-driven cloud networking, and reliable high-speed networking."

The five-day technical conference features peer-reviewed presentations and invited speakers, the thought leaders in the industry presenting the highlights of emerging technologies. Additional technical programming throughout the week includes special symposia, special sessions, in-depth tutorials, workshops, panels and the thought-provoking rump session.

Patricia Obo-Nai , Vodafone Ghana

Obo-Nai joined Vodafone Ghana as Chief Technology Officer in January 2011, having previously worked for 14 years in Technology and IT at Tigo Ghana. She has extensive management and leadership experience and was appointed Chief Executive on 1 April 2019 after former roles as Director of Fixed Business, Customer Operations and Acting Director of Consumer Business. Obo-Nai is the first Ghanaian to be appointed CEO of Vodafone Ghana and is highly respected in the telecoms industry in Ghana.

Jayshree V. Ullal , Arista Networks

As President and CEO of Arista for over a decade, Ullal is responsible for Arista's business and thought leadership in cloud networking. She led the company to a historic and successful IPO in June 2014, from zero to a multibillion-dollar business. Formerly Ullal was Senior Vice President at Cisco, responsible for a $10B business in datacenter, switching and services. With more than 30 years of networking experience, she is the recipient of numerous awards including E&Y's "Entrepreneur of the Year" in 2015, Barron's "World's Best CEOs" in 2018 and one of Fortune's "Top 20 Business persons" in 2019.

Wendell P. Weeks , Corning Incorporated

Weeks has served as Corning's Chief Executive Officer since April 2005 and Chairman of the Board since April 2007. He has been a member of the company's board of directors since December 2000. Weeks began his career with Corning in 1983 in the finance group. In his 38 years with the company, he has held a variety of financial, business development, commercial, and general management roles, including strategic positions in the company's television, specialty glass, and optical communications businesses.

During his tenure as CEO, he has overseen acquisitions in Optical Communications, Life Sciences, and Display Technologies. He has also played an instrumental role in numerous innovations, including the development of Corning® Gorilla® Glass. Furthermore, he has earned 33 U.S. patents.

About OFC

The 2023 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) is the premier conference and exhibition for optical communications and networking professionals. For more than 45 years, OFC has drawn attendees from all corners of the globe to meet and greet, teach and learn, make connections and move business forward.

OFC includes dynamic business programming, an exhibition of global companies and high impact peer-reviewed research that, combined, showcase the trends that are shaping the entire optical networking and communications industry. OFC is co-sponsored by the IEEE Communications Society (IEEE/ComSoc) and the IEEE Photonics Society and co-sponsored and managed by Optica (formerly OSA). OFC in 2023 will be presented in a hybrid format with in-person and virtual components and will take place 05-09 March 2023 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, USA. Follow @OFCConference on Twitter, learn more at OFC Community LinkedIn, and watch highlights on OFC YouTube.

