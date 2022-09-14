Surya Pochareddy Named Head of M&A and Strategy at IDIQ

—New role further develops company's strategic growth across identity and credit solutions —

TEMECULA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDIQ, an industry leader in identity theft protection and credit monitoring, has named Surya Pochareddy to the role of executive vice president, head of M&A and strategy. In this new role, Pochareddy is responsible for spearheading company mergers and acquisitions (M&A), including supporting expansion through market development, target identification, strategic positioning and risk assessment.

Pochareddy joins IDIQ during a period of expeditious growth.

Pochareddy joined the IDIQ leadership team earlier this year and has already helped lead the company's growth with its newly-acquired Resident-Link brand for rental payment reporting and its Credit & Debt brand for credit education. He brings broad financial services industry experience alongside capital markets and acquisitions expertise.

Pochareddy was previously a member of the financials investment banking team at UBS, executing on M&A and capital raising projects for leading financial technology, insurance and bank clients. In 2019, he became a private equity investor with Corsair, one of the longest-standing private equity firms focused on business and financial services.

Corsair acquired a majority stake of IDIQ in 2020. Pochareddy took on his new role with IDIQ in January 2022.

"This is an exciting time in the industry, marked by a continued shift to digital, and with it an ever-increasing need for cyber and financial protection and education," Pochareddy said. "IDIQ is well-positioned to capture opportunity in the space, and I am looking forward to working directly with the team to execute on growth initiatives, including acquisitions."

Scott Hermann, CEO of IDIQ, said Pochareddy's background and expertise make him an excellent addition to the company.

"Surya's expansive industry background, knowledge and skills will help us continue to build up our company and allow us to continue to expand our products and offerings," Hermann said.

Pochareddy joins IDIQ during a period of expeditious growth as the company has been officially recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in America, earning three consecutive spots on the prestigious Inc. 5000 List that has also featured Microsoft, Patagonia, Intuit and Under Armour as previous list honorees.

Recently, IDIQ has hired a number of identity theft protection, cybersecurity and credit industry veterans. New leadership team hires include Beth Cheeseman Kearney as general counsel and chief compliance officer; John Bauer as chief revenue officer; Patrick Glennon as chief technology officer; and Bryan Sullivan as chief financial officer.

In the past year, the company has hired more than 125 employees to meet the increased consumer demand for identity and credit protection and education.

