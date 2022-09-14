Vuzix Receives Award from Deutsche Telekom at Digital X 2022 for Enterprise Technology of the Year, Connected Workforce

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that it has received an award from Deutsche Telekom (DT) at Digital X 2022 for Enterprise Technology of the Year, Connected Workforce. Vuzix was honored as a key partner for their role extending DT's vision for reaching new markets and driving digital transformation across all industries.

Thomas Novotny, CTO of Innovation at Deutsche Telekom Business Solution, an event hostess, and Sebastian Anjou, Vuzix European Business Development Director (PRNewswire)

DT's plan for a more connected workforce hinges on integrating workers around the DACH region who presently lack access to high-speed internet at their job site, with Zoom X. Vuzix AR smart glasses provide the optimal hardware complement for DT customers to leverage their 5G network for expanded enterprise use. Combined with Zoom X, a highly secure video software solution specially configured for DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) users, DT and Vuzix create a perfectly balanced platform for accessing new networking opportunities. This easy to use and highly accessible combination of connectivity, software and hardware will bring previously unrealized benefits to connected workers in industries including retail and logistics, manufacturing, field services, healthcare, transportation and energy. Such a solution allows connected workers to significantly enhance their productivity, improve response times, reduce equipment downtime, and work safer.

"DT is dedicated to providing a complete set of end-to-end telecom services for the connected worker. Vuzix hardware and consultative approach to customer use cases, along with Zoom X's reach and extensive capabilities, now set the stage for a new era of innovation," said Thomas Novotny, CTO of Innovation at Deutsche Telekom Business Solution.

"We are honored to support DT with our extensive industry experience and customer-focused AR smart glasses solutions. We're proud to be part of this powerful trio of companies along with Zoom, to deliver a connected digital ecosystem to enterprise customers in DACH and around the world," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "We look forward to continuous innovation together as we empower a new generation of connected workers."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 252 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , Twitter and Facebook pages.

