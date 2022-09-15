AcelaBio (US) Inc. obtains accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP)

AcelaBio (US) Inc. obtains accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP)

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - AcelaBio (US) Inc., a contract research organization delivering histopathology and precision medicine laboratory services for global clinical trials, achieved its accreditation by the College of American Pathologists (CAP). CAP accreditation indicates that the laboratory meets stringent requirements of quality, accuracy, and consistency of test results to ensure optimal assessment of patient diagnoses and outcomes. It also ensures that the laboratory complies with the standards of the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) since CAP requirements commonly exceed those standards. The assessment by CAP is performed according to discipline-specific checklists that include the latest best practices to ensure the laboratory follows rapidly evolving changes in laboratory medicine and technology.

As a CAP-accredited laboratory, AcelaBio has rigorous policies and procedures for the optimization and validation of assays to ensure high-quality laboratory testing and patient safety. A documented audit trail is generated for every specimen arriving at AcelaBio and tracked throughout the workflow into a laboratory information system.

"Our mission is to enhance the understanding of disease mechanisms and support the development of safe and effective treatments for patients. Obtaining accreditation by CAP is internationally recognized as a symbol of quality. This accreditation solidifies the value we bring to our partners and clients in supporting global multicenter clinical trials with histopathology and precision medicine laboratory services," said Dr. Niels Vande Casteele, Associate Professor of Medicine, University of California San Diego, and President of AcelaBio.

For more information, please contact info@acelabio.com.

Related links

www.acelabio.com

About AcelaBio (US) Inc.

AcelaBio is a state-of-the-art contract research organization delivering end-to-end histopathology and precision medicine laboratory services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic institutions.

AcelaBio provides high throughput digital pathology services to support multicenter, global clinical trials and has the flexibility to develop and validate biomarker assays for novel or existing protein or molecular targets. AcelaBio's laboratory capabilities are applicable across a wide range of therapeutic indications, including gastroenterology, oncology, and dermatology. AcelaBio is highly specialized in testing gastrointestinal tissues from patients with inflammatory bowel diseases (e.g., Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis), eosinophilic gastrointestinal diseases (e.g., eosinophilic esophagitis), and liver diseases (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis). AcelaBio employs operational, scientific, and medical experts, including U.S. Board Certified pathologists, dedicated to delivering reliable, high-quality data and imagery.

About the College of American Pathologists (CAP)

As the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, read the CAP Annual Report at www.cap.org .

View original content:

SOURCE AcelaBio