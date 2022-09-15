APPETIZER HACKATHON 2022The golden opportunity to make the best of superior APIs

APPETIZER HACKATHON 2022 is being held for the second time this year under the theme of "[New Normal in the Post-COVID-19] - The Beginning of Innovation Using Cloud"

Winner receives USD 5,000 in prize money and about USD 17,000 worth of credits from NAVER Cloud

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- APPETIZER HACKATHON 2022 hosted by NAVER Cloud and organized by the Korea Software Industry Association is accepting applications for participation from Thursday, September 15th to Friday, October 7th at 15:00 (Korea Standard Time). APPETIZER HACKATHON 2022 marks its second competition this year under the theme [New Normal in the Post-COVID-19 Era] The Beginning of Innovation using Cloud is creating a better world by adding innovations to rapidly changing business trends due to COVID-19.

The Document Evaluation for the selection of 30 teams to participate in the APPETIZER HACKATHON will be held October 12th and 13th, and the 30 teams to participate in the hackathon will be confirmed through an announcement of successful applicants on October 14th.

An Orientation and Web Seminar to announce the start of APPETIZER HACKATHON 2022 for the 30 teams will be held on Tuesday, October 18th. Participants will select an API from a company to use for prototype development by Monday, October 24th, and receive an API Key from the selected company. In addition, from November 7th to November 11th, 10 API companies will conduct online mentoring directly with the 30 teams who want to be mentored.

The 30 teams must prepare and record a prototype demonstration and submit the video by Tuesday, November 22nd, with the presentation video evaluation to be conducted on November 23rd and 24th. Through the evaluation, 8 teams will be selected to advance to the final stage on Friday, November 25th. The evaluation will be based on differentiation and originality, API utilization, goal achievement and implementation ability, expected effect, presentation delivery ability, etc., and the Final Presentation and Awards Ceremony to decorate the finale of the Hackathon are scheduled for Wednesday, November 30th.

Of the USD 27,000 in prize money for APPETIZER HACKATHON 2022, the winner will receive USD 5,000, the two second-place teams will receive USD 3,000 each, and the five third-place teams will receive USD 1,000 each. All teams who participate through the entire Hackathon program, even if they do not make it to the final stage, will receive a cash prize of USD 500.

In addition to the prize money, the 30 teams which pass APPETIZER HACKATHON 2022's document evaluation will receive about USD 2,500 worth of credits for use in NAVER Cloud. The Hackathon's first-place team will receive about USD 17,000 worth of credits in NAVER Cloud for one year.

In addition, the Early Bird event will be held during the 8 days from September 15th to the 23rd when registration begins. After registration, the 10 teams who complete the Hackathon will be given prizes such as Apple iPAD 9th generation.

This Hackathon has expanded the scope of participation to include university (graduate) students, developers, engineers, and corporate and startup workers around the world who are interested in APIs. Also this year, applicants engaged in a Korean startup that has expanded overseas or a global startup that has entered Korea are eligible to participate in the Hackathon. Participants will be developing prototypes during the competition using APIs from 10 API companies.

For detailed information about APPETIZER HACKATHON 2022 and online registration, visit www.api-appetizer.com . Check out detailed information on API companies participating in the Hackathon at www.appetizer.kr .

APPETIZER HACKATHON 2022 Poster is attached (PRNewswire)

SOURCE KOSA(Korea Software Industry Association)