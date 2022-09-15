CELEBRATE ROSH HASHANAH WITH THE HELP OF FRUITFLOWERS®

Welcome the Jewish New Year with a meaningful gift

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosh Hashanah is the celebration of the Jewish New Year, and FruitFlowers® , the gifting experts that deliver joy to your door with their curated selection of customizable gifts, has elegant floral arrangements and gifts that can help you celebrate on a beautiful and bright note. Plus, FruitFlowers offers free next-day shipping nationwide.

"Rosh Hashanah is such a special time of year, as it marks the start of a new year with fresh beginnings. Our team at FruitFlowers makes it easy to have awe delivered for this holiday or any time of year," said Somia Farid Silber , President for FruitFlowers. "Customers may choose from our unique selection of products that allow them to create an experience just as joyful for the sender as it is for the recipient. Our streamlined shopping experience also makes it effortless to send a gift to friends and loved ones whenever the occasions arise."

For Rosh Hashanah, white is a traditional color, as it symbolizes purity and a fresh start for the new year. Individuals from Jewish communities may usually wear white during the High Holy Days. The Natural FruitFlowers® Bouquet features an assortment of elegant white flowers including the white alstroemeria. The bouquet is available in the classic or deluxe size.

FruitFlowers offers beautiful bouquets that make great hostess gifts or for sending the perfect well wishes for those who may be miles away from you. Rosh Hashanah is also signified with indulging in a sweet treat such as the traditional honey and apples. FruitFlowers offers a tasty alternative with their apple treats that are dipped in chocolate. These treats may complement any floral bouquet.

FruitFlowers crafts elegant, farm-fresh floral arrangements and pairs them with fresh treats that create a meaningful gifting experience for occasions big and small. The company provides customers with the tools to design and send the perfect gift with their beautiful flower bouquets that may be complemented with handcrafted gifts, including fresh fruit dipped in gourmet chocolate. They also offer fun add-ons such as customizable cards, signature Bakeshop goods, Godiva® chocolates, and more. Customers can customize their gift bundles for each occasion.

For more information or to craft something special for a loved one this Rosh Hashanah, visit www.fruitflowers.com .

About FruitFlowers®

The mission of FruitFlowers® is to design and deliver the perfect gift. They invite customers to have the ultimate gifting experience through their focus on delivering joy that starts with the shopper customizing their bundle and ends with the recipient receiving their beautifully crafted and elegant gift. FruitFlowers creates their floral bouquets with farm-fresh flowers and their gourmet treats feature fresh and high quality ingredients. FruitFlowers offers free nationwide shipping.

For more information, visit www.fruitflowers.com .

