Edgewell Personal Care Streamlines Leadership and Organizational Structure to Support Company Growth

International Responsibilities Assumed by CEO and CFO with Planned Departure of Nick Powell, President International

Dan Sullivan to expand his current Chief Financial Officer duties to now include President Europe and Latin America role

Shelton, Conn, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) today announced organizational changes to streamline its leadership structure to support Company growth. With the planned departure of Nick Powell, President of International, responsibilities for Edgewell's international business will be split between Rod Little, President and Chief Executive officer, and Dan Sullivan, who will add the role of President Europe and Latin America to his Chief Financial officer duties.

As a part of these leadership changes, Little will lead the Japan and Greater China markets, and Sullivan will lead Europe, Latin America, Oceania and Distributor markets as well as the International Brand Strategy group, effective October 1, 2022.

Rod Little, Edgewell's President and Chief Executive Officer said, "The transformation plan that we embarked upon almost two years ago is successfully underway, enabled by our focused execution against our key strategic priorities, including structurally simplifying our operating model and driving sustainable growth. These organizational changes further flatten the leadership structure at Edgewell, supporting greater agility and faster speed to market. I believe this will fortify our leadership position in men's and women's shave in key markets like Japan and provide the necessary foundation for sustainable growth across our international business."

"I am also excited to announce the promotion of Dan Sullivan, who has been an important member of our executive leadership team, a key architect of our business strategy and a proven leader within the organization. Dan's elevated and expanded role gives him the opportunity to build upon his existing CFO role with direct commercial and operational responsibilities," added Little.

Speaking to the planned departure of Powell, Little said, "I also want to thank Nick for his significant contributions to the Company over the past 18 years. During this time, he has been a true ambassador of our culture, purpose and values. I'm grateful for the role he played in organically growing our international business and strengthening our market positions over his long tenure with the company and wish him well in his future endeavors."

These changes will not impact Edgewell's business in North America. We have made significant progress in accelerating our business momentum in North America and we will maintain our focus here. Eric O'Toole, President of North America, will continue to lead the North America business unit structure and will have increased responsibility as we integrate the recently acquired Billie brand under his leadership.

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick®, Wilkinson Sword® and Billie® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black®, and CREMO® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® products. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,900 employees worldwide.

