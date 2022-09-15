ERS and Nursenav Integrate their Solutions, CRStar and CONNECT, to Support Oncology Navigation Services

CINCINNATI, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic Registry Systems (ERS) Inc, a market leader in cancer registry and analytics, and Nursenav Inc, the market leader for oncology navigation software, have partnered to integrate their flagship software solutions, CRStar and CONNECT. This integration leverages cancer registry workflows and data collection to support services provided by oncology navigation.

The synergy of the cancer registry and oncology navigation has long been recognized. The cancer registrar's role of identifying new cancer cases, and compilation of the patient's diagnosis and treatment is invaluable to the oncology navigation program for services delivered to cancer patients. Services provided by oncology navigators include providing education and psychosocial support, identifying barriers to care, and transitioning the patient from 'cancer patient' to 'cancer survivor'.

A valuable component for the patient as they transition into survivorship is the delivery of a survivorship care plan at the end of treatment. Linda Schapira, MD, FASCO Cancer.net Editor in Chief says, "A customized survivorship care plan is like having a GPS to guide you through this unfamiliar territory of post-cancer life." While most programs agree that survivorship care plans are valuable to the patient, the time to create a survivorship plan has been a significant challenge for many oncology navigation programs. The integration between CRStar and CONNECT supports creation of survivorship care plans by transmitting the diagnosis and treatment data directly into the patient's plan in CONNECT.

The CRStar and CONNECT integration optimizes the central role of the cancer registry, provides an efficient and time-saving workflow to support delivery of survivorship care plans and most importantly, benefits cancer survivors.

"ERS is passionate about leveraging our cancer registry solution to improve the cancer patient's journey and experience. Our partnership with Nursenav gives us a strong foundation towards that goal," says Rohit Nayak CEO of ERS, Inc.

"We are very excited to partner with ERS! This integration, ready to be turned on at the request of the client, is a game-changer. Linking the operational workflow of the cancer registry with oncology navigation, raises the standard of oncology navigation services delivered, saves time, and supports the journey of cancer survivors." says Melanie Infinger, CEO of Nursenav Oncology

About ERS: With more than 30 years of proven results in cancer registry solutions, ERS provides distinctive cancer registry compliance and informatics services that enable our customers to achieve and exceed their cancer center clinical and business objectives with a goal of improving cancer care for every patient. As the industry's first true cloud-based offering with innovative abstracting and case-finding capabilities, ERS' CRStar offering empowers both individual cancer centers and large enterprise health systems to achieve their full potential by meeting and exceeding increasing regulatory, accreditation and quality reporting requirements while also providing insights for enhancing cancer program management. Learn more at www.mycrstar.com.

About Nursenav: Nursenav, a healthcare technology company, has served oncology navigation programs throughout the US since 2010. The CONNECT platform, Nursenav's flagship SaaS product, provides patient-centric workflows focused on accreditation standards, and program analytics to ensure operational efficiency. Nursenav's success in oncology navigation is expanding into other areas of chronic illness with the My Nursenav platform and mobile application for patients. Learn more at www.nursenav.com.

