Momentum in Sustainable Food: Clear Current Capital Hits Fifth Anniversary.

VERO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Current Capital is excited to celebrate its fifth year furthering its mission to fund early-stage, alt-protein, and food tech companies generating strong returns and impact in the food system.

In 2017, pioneers Curt Albright and Bruce Friedrich discussed how to transform the global food system and produce positive impact on the climate. Friedrich previously founded The Good Food Institute in 2016, and the conversation led Albright to form Clear Current Capital, LLC, the first impact VC in the alt-protein space.

To date, CCC has invested in sixteen alt-protein and food tech companies. "Initially," says Albright, "CCC invested in strong teams and CPG brands that could meet the consumer's taste, availability, and price point. As CCC expanded, those learnings and data were implemented to advance both CPG and food tech companies to support the space aggressively and successfully. We need massive momentum and action to feed a growing population and protect the planet's resources. Constant disruption is necessary."

An example of this disruption is the recent announcement of Wicked Kitchen's acquisition of CCC's portfolio company Good Catch, a pioneer in the plant-based space founded by brothers and chefs Chad and Derek Sarno. "By folding Good Catch's plant-based seafood offerings into Wicked Kitchen's North American footprint, we will have the largest variety of animal-free consumer packaged goods in the industry available at more than 30,000 distribution points," said Pete Speranza, CEO of Wicked Kitchen.

While the firm was one of the earliest dedicated entrants to the alt protein industry, it's just the beginning for CCC. "New opportunities to improve food system inefficiencies present themselves as the space adapts to shifts in consumer demand, generational headwinds, and technological breakthroughs," says Steve Molino, Principal. "It's still early days for the industry, so as new white space opportunities emerge, our dedicated investment approach allows us to act quickly, driving both impact and returns."

The firm is laser-focused on furthering its impact and is planning for a final close of Fund II in Q4 2022.

Clear Current Capital is a targeted impact VC firm whose mission is to reinvent food through sustainable alternative protein investments in early-stage companies such as plant-based foods, cultivated meat, fermentation, and enabling technology across those categories.

