One of the leading footwear brands ASICS chooses Contentstack to Modernize and Accelerate Global Online Experience

– Contentstack also launches Contentstack Community, a portal for customers like ASICS to learn, share, build and grow –

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , the Content Experience Platform (CXP) category leader, today announced the addition of ASICS , a leading sports equipment brand, to its customer base. ASICS joins K2 Sports, Express, Mattel, McDonald's and other consumer product and retail brands as Contentstack customers.

ASICS required a modern headless CMS that leveraged MACH principles – Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native, and Headless – for its global team use. The company selected Contentstack for its localization capabilities, unparalleled customer Care without Compromise™ program, and the ability to perform work with minimal assistance from developers, among other benefits.

"Our previous CMS was older, slower and more difficult to manage, which gave our global team little flexibility," said Peter Nealon, Vice President, Engineering of ASICS Digital. "We wanted a tool that allowed us to step out and do things differently than before. By making the switch to Contentstack, we'll be able to provide creative, unique content experiences and operate with speed and flexibility for years to come. We want to provide preeminent digital experiences to our customers and Contentstack will enable us to do that."

ASICS is amongst the first customers to join the newly-launched Contentstack Community portal, where customers and catalysts engage with the Contentstack team and each other to improve skills through knowledge sharing.

Members of Contentstack Community will gain access to:

Open discussions with other customers to educate themselves on composable architecture in general and best practices on Contentstack

A deep, customer-contributed knowledge base to self-support and troubleshoot issues

Groups specifically for app developers and customers, and more

"Contentstack Community is our way of extending an invitation to join our tribe and enabling users to connect, grow and find the best journey for themselves," said Neha Sampat, CEO at Contentstack. "Our goal is to help our partners and customers like ASICS successfully demystify and implement composable architectures so everyone can move forward, faster."

To learn more about Contentstack and how its Content Experience Platform can benefit your MarTech team, visit contentstack.com .

About Contentstack

Contentstack™ – the Content Experience Platform (CXP) category leader – empowers marketers and developers to deliver composable digital experiences at the speed of their imagination. Companies such as ASICS, Chase, Express, Holiday Inn, Icelandair, Mattel, McDonald's, Mitsubishi, Riot Games and Shell trust Contentstack to power their most critical content experiences with uncompromising scale and dependability. Famous for its Care without Compromise™, Contentstack has achieved the industry's highest customer satisfaction rating. Contentstack is also a founder of the MACH Alliance, setting the industry agenda for open and composable technology that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless. Learn more at http://www.contentstack.com .

