Realty Trust Group Helps Develop and Manage New UT Medical Center Orthopaedic Institute

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Trust Group (RTG) partnered with leaders from The University of Tennessee (UT) Medical Center, OrthoTennessee, and UT Research Park at Cherokee Farm to develop a new orthopaedic institute in Knoxville, TN.

"This joint venture facility provides the opportunity to better serve patients in the community of Knoxville. The development of the new facility will allow the orthopaedic surgeons to expand and continue to provide high-quality orthopaedic care in a more convenient, lower-cost setting, which was an important factor in the development of this facility," said Joe Landsman, CEO UT Medical Center.

The 91,000-square-foot facility was first announced in 2018, and construction began in October 2020. The first floor of the three-story building serves as the ambulatory surgery center, which includes five operating rooms and an advanced imaging center. The second and third floors house clinical, research, and administrative areas. The facility comprehensively meets patients' clinical, surgical, imaging, and therapy needs in one location.

"From a planning standpoint, one of the unique parts of this project was that it was not only our organization that had a particular vision of this project, but it was a project that was in partnership with UT Medical Center and the UT Research Park at Cherokee Farm. All three parties had a unique vision of what they wanted to see accomplished, and RTG had to be able to navigate those things, and they did that successfully," said Jon-David Deeson, CEO OrthoTennessee.

"We were grateful that RTG took the time and walked us through a very comprehensive planning process to anticipate certain aspects of a project like this that we would not have been able to do on our own. We have continued to seek their advice and expertise around real estate matters and future development projects for our organization," said Deeson.

Fourteen orthopaedic surgeons from OrthoTennessee will practice at the new location and offer a broad array of clinical, imaging, diagnostic, surgical, rehabilitative care, and therapy services. The facility represents an ongoing partnership to collaboratively meet the changing medical needs of the greater community in East Tennessee.

