SHERWIN-WILLIAMS AND THE HOLLYWOOD SIGN TRUST TO GIVE TINSELTOWN'S MARQUEE CELEBRITY A CENTENNIAL MAKEOVER

Almost 400 gallons of paint and primer will be used to spruce up the iconic landmark

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherwin-Williams and The Hollywood Sign Trust are partnering to give Hollywood's biggest celebrity, the Hollywood Sign, a makeover to celebrate its 100th anniversary, which will be celebrated in 2023. Beginning September 19, a crew of 10 workers will prep, pressure wash, prime and paint the 45-foot-high sign. The Sign was last refurbished in 2012 by Sherwin-Williams and the Trust when the cultural and historic landmark celebrated its 90th anniversary.

The Hollywood Sign initially read as "Hollywoodland" and served as an outdoor advertisement for an upscale real estate development. In 1949, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce shortened the Sign to the nine-lettered "HOLLYWOOD" we see today. The internationally known symbol of the entertainment industry has been repaired and refurbished over the years and even completely rebuilt in 1978.

Sherwin-Williams will help usher the Hollywood Sign into its next century with High Reflective White SW 7757 in Emerald® Exterior premium paint. Emerald® Exterior offers stunning results that stand the test of time in fewer coats with resistance to blistering, peeling, fading and dirt pickup. The product also has a mildew-resistant coating and meets the most stringent VOC regulations.

Los Angeles-based commercial painting company Duggan and Associates is handling the task of prepping and painting the Sign to shine once again. As each letter is 45 feet high and 31 to 39 feet across, the project will take approximately eight weeks, with equipment setup beginning on September 19, painting preparation between September 26 and September 30, and priming and painting beginning October 3. The project is scheduled to end by November 1.

"The Sign is the pride of Los Angeles and we are excited for fans all around the world to see this makeover for a very special 100th anniversary," said Jeff Zarrinnam, chair, Hollywood Sign Trust. "The opportunity to partner again with Sherwin-Williams on this extensive project will help continue the legacy of the Sign, a symbol of a place where magic is possible and where dreams can come true."

For more information on Sherwin-Williams, visit www.Sherwin-Williams.com . The entire painting project can be seen on the Hollywood Sign's webcams at www.hollywoodsign.org/webcam.

About the Hollywood Sign Trust

The Hollywood Sign Trust is a 501(c)3 nonprofit trust formed on October 7, 1978, with the express purposes of repairing, maintaining, refurbishing, and providing capital improvements to the Hollywood Sign or related thereto for the benefit of the public at large and so as to help preserve and maintain the image of Hollywood as the Worldwide Center of Motion Pictures and Cinema Arts; and shall be operated exclusively for religious, charitable, scientific, literary, or educational purposes. The Trust is also the official source for news and information about the Hollywood Sign and maintains the Hollywood Sign website www.HollywoodSign.org and its social media platforms.

