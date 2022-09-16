Qnergy Announces the Installation of its first Biogas-Landfill Methane Conversion Generator with Maryland Environmental Service

The Easton, MD system will transform up to 550 annual tons of CO2 equivalent of otherwise flared methane into useful energy

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qnergy Inc. (www.qnergy.com), a leading methane abatement solutions provider and foremost manufacturer of clean, reliable, electric power utilizing Stirling engine technologies, announced today its first ever landfill deployment to abate methane, create clean electrical energy, and generate voluntary carbon credits.

A new way to convert landfill flare gas into useful power.

Working in partnership with Maryland Environmental Service (MES) (www.menv.com) and Maryland Energy Administration's (www.energy.maryland.gov) OPEN Energy program, Qnergy installed its PowerGen5650, a leading methane abatement product in the natural gas industry, to capture and convert low methane content landfill biogas into electricity. Installed at the Midshore I Landfill in Easton, MD., the unit will deliver up to 5.6kW of electrical power for onsite operational use along with reduced energy cost from otherwise flared gas. MES operates the landfill in Easton and one in Ridgely, MD on behalf of Caroline, Kent, Talbot, and Queen Anne's counties, as part of an 80-year solid waste agreement.

"We are excited to expand our Methane Abatement Program to landfills." Said Dr. Ory Zik, Qnergy's Chief Executive Officer. "The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and EPA focus on converting methane pollution into useful energy and this is where our generators are the best system of emission reductions ("BSER")."

MES Executive Director, Dr. Charles Glass added, "The installation of the Qnergy generator is the first step toward demonstrating the ability to use an otherwise lost byproduct at municipal solid waste landfills. MES is pleased to work with Qnergy and our county partners on the Eastern Shore, reducing methane emissions and supporting Maryland's aggressive Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions goals."

"As the first completed project under our recently launched Open Energy Grant Program, we are excited to know the benefits will help to leverage the state's landfills, promote clean energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions", said Dr. Mary Beth Tung, Director of the Maryland Energy Administration. "We look forward to seeing replicas of this project on landfills across Maryland that support a variety of clean energy technologies."

The project demonstrates an alternative to simple flaring, that even lower concentration landfill biogas methane can be productively converted into useful electricity and heat, and improve GHG emissions.

About Qnergy

Qnergy (q-ner–gy) is growing exponentially by providing unique power products that transform untreated methane into reliable electricity solutions for mission critical applications. With Qnergy, methane from distributed sources like gas fields, landfills, wastewater, and farms, are effectively converted into useful power and energy. For more information see: www.qnergy.com.

Media contact: Kevin Pang, kevin.pang@qnergy.com

About MES

MES employs over 700 teammates and operates more than 1,000 environmental projects across Maryland and the Mid-Atlantic Region. As a not-for-profit business unit of the state of Maryland, MES provides multi-disciplinary environmental compliance services to enhance and protect the environment through innovative solutions to the region's most complex environmental challenges. For more information see www.menv.com.

About MEA

The Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) advises the governor and general assembly on all energy matters, promoting affordable, reliable, and cleaner energy. MEA develops and administers programs and policy to support and expand all sectors of the state's economy while benefiting all Marylanders and implementing legislation. For more information see: www.energy.maryland.gov.

