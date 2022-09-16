Ren Recognized in Best in Biz Awards International

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ren, a leading innovator in reshaping today's philanthropic economy, today announced it received prestigious recognition in the 10th annual Best in Biz Awards International program, an independent global business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications.

Ren is the winner of a silver award in the Company of the Year – Americas category. The award highlights Ren's ongoing commitment to serving as an innovator and forward-thinking leader in charitable giving services.

Winners in this year's Best in Biz International program were determined based on scoring from an independent panel of judges hailing from a wide spectrum of top-tier publications and media outlets and representing a total of 15 countries from all continents. Each year, only editors, writers, and contributors to business, consumer, financial, trade, and technology publications, as well as broadcast outlets and analyst firms, serve as judges in Best in Biz Awards. The program's uniqueness stems, in part, from this unparalleled composition of its judging panels, enabling it to best leverage the judges' objectivity, experience, and unmatched expertise to determine award winners.

"Ren is honored to receive this recognition from independent judges around the globe," said Joe Fisher, President and CEO at Ren. "We are a trusted partner to financial institutions, advisors, and charities. We arm them with services, expertise, and modern solutions they need to maximize the impact of charitable giving."

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has made its mark as the only independent business awards program judged each year by a who's who of reporters and editors. For more information, visit http://intl.bestinbizawards.com.

About Ren

Ren is a driving force that powers people, ideas, and institutions for good. As a leading independent philanthropic solutions provider in North America, Ren supports more than $20 billion of assets and delivers the expertise, standards, and technology necessary to power growth and scale throughout the philanthropic economy. The country's most elite financial services firms, nonprofit organizations, and community foundations rely on Ren to provide online access for donors, professional advisors, and staff to manage their planned gifts, including charitable trusts, donor-advised funds, pooled income funds, endowments, and private foundations. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Ren holds a SOC 2 Type 1 certification that underscores its commitment to trust, security, compliance, and transparency. Visit www.reninc.com.

