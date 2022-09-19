Kindred publishes its Annual Financial Reports in ESEF format for 2021

Kindred Group has today published its Annual Financial Reports for the 2021 financial year using the single electronic reporting format specified in the Transparency Directive ESEF Regulation.

VALLETTA, Malta, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc (Kindred) has today published both its cosolidated Annual Financial Report and its standalone parent company Annual Financial Report for the 2021 financial year that have been prepared using the single electronic reporting format specified in the Transparency Directive ESEF Regulation.

The consolidated Annual Financial Report can be accessed on the Group's website at the following link.

The standalone parent company Annual Financial Report can be accessed on the Group's website at the following link.

Attached to this Company Announcement are the Directors' Declarations on ESEF Annual Financial Reports.

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 19-09-2022 15:00 CET.

