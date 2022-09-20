The Better Mattress Opens First Retail Location in Denver

This new store concept marks the opening of the first Black owned and operated brick-and-mortar mattress operation in the Rocky Mountain region.

DENVER, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Better Mattress, the first Black owned and operated retail mattress operation in Colorado, has chosen the University Hills neighborhood in South Denver for its first storefront. The new store features over fifty different famous name mattresses to choose from, plus a thoughtfully curated selection of pillows, sheets, and adjustable beds.

Better Selection Better Service Better Sleep (PRNewswire)

Owned by Linda and Randy Davis, The Better Mattress was born out of the need to craft a better sleep experience for today's discerning customer. With over three decades of experience in the mattress industry, Randy's passion to deliver a quality night's sleep to each customer begins with the carefully chosen selection of brands that are shown both in store and online at TheBetterMattress.com.

In addition to marquis selections from Beautyrest, Perfect Sleeper, and Dreamcloud, the Davis family collaborated with Therapedic in creating the Better Mattress sleep collection, showcasing state of the art cooling technology to deliver a temperate night's sleep for all types of sleepers.

"Comfort, support, and durability are the three pillars of a great mattress. Designing our own line allowed us to control the materials that go into the product", said Mr. Davis. "What better way to ensure we check the boxes on bringing the best value and the most comfortable mattresses to our customers."

Linda and Randy, a Colorado native, chose the University Hills area because of its easy access to I-25, its collection of big box stores, and the lack of a locally owned sleep shop that could easily service the surrounding community.

The Better Mattress's Grand Opening Celebration begins on Friday, September 23rd and ends on Sunday, September 25th. The first three households on both Saturday and Sunday will receive a free twin mattress valued at $199 just for stopping by – limit one per household. The weekend's festivities include a Saturday ribbon cutting along with free food and hourly prize drawings.

For more information about The Better Mattress, please visit: https://www.thebettermattress.com/.

About The Better Mattress

The Better Mattress is the Rocky Mountain region's first Black owned and operated retail sleep operation, offering a complete selection of famous name mattress and sleep products in its flagship Denver brick-and-mortar location and online at TheBetterMattress.com.

Linda and Randy Davis, owners of Colorado's first Black owned and operated retail mattress store located in South Denver. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Better Mattress