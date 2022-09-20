Bright Pattern Delivering Keynote at CCW Europe on the Future of CX

Bright Pattern to exhibit and speak at CCW Europe October 3-5 in Amsterdam

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern , a leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software , will be exhibiting (Booth #112) and speaking at CCW Europe 2022 in Amsterdam from October 3-5, 2022. CCW is the world's largest customer contact event series focused on the CX and customer service industry.

Bright Pattern is heading to CCW Europe, the world's largest contact center industry expo and trade show. (PRNewswire)

Bright Pattern to exhibit and present a keynote speaking session at CCW Europe on October 3-5 in Amsterdam .

Bright Pattern's Ted Hunting, Senior Vice President of Marketing, is set to deliver a keynote presentation on the future of CX on Tuesday October 4th at 9:30am. Titled, "The Art of Possible: The Future of CX. Now," this discussion will highlight what is possible today with next-gen CX technology to deliver an effortless and personal customer experience via voice and digital channels.

The session will provide guidelines to companies looking to bring the future of CX to their contact center. The talk will discuss innovative use cases and how contact center technology for the future can be applied today with innovative use cases. The presentation also includes real-world customer examples and recommendations on how to apply these ideas in your own contact center.

Ted Hunting is a member of the CCW Europe Advisory Board and former member of the CCW North America Advisory Board and has spoken at CX events including CCW, Forrester, Gartner, Frost & Sullivan, and other industry events. Bright Pattern most-recently led a workshop and customer panel on the future of CX at CCW Vegas in June and was also recognized as the runner-up for "Cloud-Based CX Solution of the Year" ahead of all legacy contact center vendors at the 2022 CCW Excellence Awards. Bright Pattern has previously been a finalist for "Omnichannel Solution of the Year" and "Disruptive Technology of the Year" at the CCW Excellence Awards.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides a simple yet powerful omnichannel contact center software that is the fastest to deploy with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry. Bright Pattern offers the most advanced omnichannel cloud platform across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, AI and bots. Bright Pattern provides native omnichannel quality management allowing companies to measure every interaction on every channel. Bright Pattern also offers a mobile app allowing any employee in your company to communicate with your customers. With over 500 customers in 26 countries, Bright Pattern is the highest-rated omnichannel contact center solution based on analysts and customer reviews .

Bright Pattern Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bright Pattern) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bright Pattern