Home Chef Reveals its Biggest Collaboration Yet with Television Host, Bestselling Author and Philanthropist, Rachael Ray

The New Line of Home Chef Meals Makes it Easier than Ever to Cook Like Rachael Ray

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Chef , the leading meal solutions company available online and in stores, today announced its biggest partnership yet with television host, bestselling author and philanthropist, Rachael Ray, bringing her delicious meals directly to home cooks nationwide.

Starting this month, Home Chef is rolling out exclusive Rachael Ray recipes on a weekly basis for six months – that's 26 recipes! The collaboration makes it easier than ever to cook Rachael's recipes at home, combining her simple, delicious meals with Home Chef's convenient service that sets home cooks up for success from the prep to the plate.

"I am so excited to partner with Home Chef to bring tasty, easy-to-prepare meals to homes nationwide," said Rachael Ray. "Teaching others how to cook has always been a passion of mine, and this collaboration allows me to help people build confidence in the kitchen with my own recipes delivered straight to your door."

Rachael believes that cooking doesn't have to be difficult to be delicious, so it was important to her to create recipes that required minimal tools and techniques to cut down on prepwork. This belief, coupled with Home Chef's straight-to-your-door service with pre-prepped ingredients, made the collaboration a perfect fit.

"At Home Chef, we're always looking for new ways to bring our fans meals they'll love," said Shira Schwarz, vice president of brand marketing for Home Chef. "Rachael Ray is someone our customers admire for her quick and easy recipes that taste amazing, so she was a natural fit for this menu partnership."

Rachael Ray's recipes suit all types of home cooks and include many easy-to-make Home Chef formats, such as the Classic Meal Kit, minimal mess Oven-Ready meals, and Culinary Collection meal kits for adventurous cooks. The lineup includes some of Rachael's fan-favorite flavors and ingredients – such as Italian-style dishes, burgers, and more.

These meals are classic Rachael Ray creations made even simpler with easy-to-follow instructions and pre-portioned ingredients -- all available exclusively via Home Chef online and at Kroger Family grocery stores nationwide. Some highlights from the menu include (but are not limited to):

Buffalo-Style Turkey Chili with blue cheese crema and tortilla strips

Pork Chop with Sweet Onions and Apple and cheesy crushed loaded potatoes

Tilapia Piccata with lemon spaghetti

*Steakhouse Burger with Dijon mushrooms and onions

Deviled Chicken with cheesy butternut squash

Steak Pizzaiola with fresh grape tomatoes

*Pork Lo Mein with baby carrots and bok choy

Wedding Soup with Turkey Ricotta Meatballs and ditalini pasta

Maple-Mustard Glazed Chicken with apple and pear and cheesy mashed potatoes

Pub-Style Burger on a Pretzel Roll with roasted fingerling potatoes

*Sausage, Pepper and Onion Pasta Bake with ricotta

Meals will be available to order online at homechef.com/rachael or to pick up at more than 1,300 Kroger Family stores, starting now through mid-March. Online ordering for Home Chef's Rachael Ray menu closes at noon CT on March 17.

*Available both online and in your local grocery store in the Kroger Family

About Home Chef

Founded in 2013, Home Chef is the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence. Available from www.homechef.com and in retail at more than 2,200 Kroger Family of Stores, Home Chef is committed to bringing ease and convenience to home cooking through simple, delicious meals, so fans can enjoy their time at home, both in and out of the kitchen. The Chicago-based meal kit company was ranked #1 in Customer Service among Meal Kits by Newsweek. Home Chef is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). Find out more and get cooking at www.homechef.com . Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook for updates and inspiration.

About Rachael Ray

Rachael Ray is a television personality, businesswoman, celebrity cook, philanthropist, and author. She hosts the Emmy-award winning daytime talk show, Rachael Ray, and the Food Network series 30 Minute Meals. In 2007, Ms. Ray launched a nonprofit organization, Yum-o! that empowers kids and their families to develop healthy relationships with food and cooking. In 2010, she launched the pet food line Rachael Ray Nutrish, which fully funds The Rachael Ray Foundation whose goal is to support causes that help animals in need, and Yum-o! Related initiatives. Ms. Ray also has a line of kitchen items as well as home furnishings. To learn more visit rachaelray.com and follow her on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook for more cooking inspiration.

