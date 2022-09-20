The National Institute of Whole Health re-accredited by the Institute for Credentialing Excellence

The National Institute of Whole Health re-accredited by the Institute for Credentialing Excellence

Pioneers of the Whole Health movement nationally recognized

WELLESLEY, Mass., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute of Whole Health (NIWH), established in 1977, is pleased to announce the organization's re-accreditation by the Institute for Credentialing Excellence (ICE) through August 31, 2026. ICE represents the international credentialing community, setting quality standards for credentialing and providing accreditation services.

"It's no secret that traditional methods of patient education are hopelessly ineffective."

The NIWH 3 in 1 Whole Health Education® training program is the oldest and only nationally accredited, professional program to provide training for licensed health professionals in a hospital studied, proven model of Patient Education, Patient Advocacy and Whole Health Coaching ™.

Current medical and nursing education does not provide a clinically proven model that equips professionals to provide such services to their patients. Susan Edgman Levitan, Executive Director, John D. Stoeckle Center for Primary Care Innovation, Massachusetts General Hospital Associate in Health Policy at Harvard Medical School, confirms that "It's no secret that traditional methods of patient education are hopelessly ineffective."

Nurses and other licensed health professionals are in the forefront of patient education, a critical component to support patients to take greater control over their health. The NIWH program has been designed to provide these health professionals with the skills and recognized credentials to empower patients with the demystified, health information required for sustainable behavior change.



What is also unique about this program is that it qualifies licensed health professionals to earn a specialty NPI number for billing and coding for patient health education services, whether in their own private practice or at a medical facility. It also enables graduates to apply for National Board Certification in Patient Advocacy thru www.pacboard.org and National Board Certified Nurse Coach thru www.AHNCC.org.

The NIWH Whole Health Education program offers a hospital researched and proven model of patient education shown to have a 29 - 33.5% increase in provider and patient satisfaction. This significant satisfaction increase, with improved outcomes, decreased costs, and patient behavior change sustainability, can also facilitate increased grant funding.

For more information about the National Institute of Whole Health, its research, and curricula, please visit www.niwh.org or contact conor@niwh.org

For more information about the Institute for Credentialing Excellence, please visit https://www.credentialingexcellence.org/

The National Institute of Whole Health (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The National Institute of Whole Health