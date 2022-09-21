CONGRESSMAN FRANK MRVAN TO BE GUEST SPEAKER AT THE 23RD ANNUAL VICTORY FOR VETERAN'S MEMORIAL RIDE

HIGHLAND, Ind., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 23rd annual Victory for Veterans Memorial ride will be held on Sunday, September 25th. Registration is from 9 am to 11 am followed by a police-escort processional ride beginning at 11:30 am. This event is now one of the largest rides in Northwest Indiana with over 2,000 bikes 2,500 and 3,000 riders. The event is hosted by the Wicker Park Memorial Fund and the American Veterans Motorcycle Riders Association in conjunction with Adrian A. Santos, the North Township Trustee.

Pre-registration is encouraged by going to www.victoryforveteranswickerpark.org. Single rider tickets are $25.00 and couples' tickets are $40.00.

Congressman Frank J. Mrvan will be the guest speaker at the event. Mrvan is Chairman of the House Veterans' Affairs Subcommittee on Technology Modernization. He introduced the VA Electronic Health Record Transparency Act in November of 2021, which President Biden is expected to sign into law and was an original cosponsor of the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, which was recently signed into law. He is expected to speak at 11:00 am. Also speaking is Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott.

The Victory for Veterans ride began in 1999, which now-Congressman Mrvan continued to sponsor after becoming North Township Trustee in 2008 , to help enhance Wicker Memorial Park's veterans' corner since the park was dedicated to the veterans by Calvin Coolidge in 1927. This year, the goal is to raise $50,000 of which proceeds from the benefit will support veteran's causes. Beneficiaries in the past have included the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana.

Local sponsors of the event include Humana©, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Kelly Law Offices, and Sounds Cool Live Audio.

For additional information about the event, go to www.victoryforveteranswickerpark.org.

View original content:

SOURCE Wicker Memorial Fund