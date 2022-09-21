GroundTruth Names Brandon Rhoten as CMO

Rhoten brings expertise and leadership in building high-performance brands

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GroundTruth , the leading location-based marketing and advertising technology company, announced today that Brandon Rhoten, a digital marketing veteran and senior-level brand marketer, has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer. Brandon will lead all marketing functions in this role and be responsible for developing go-to-market strategies for GroundTruth's advertising products.

"I could not be happier to have Brandon become a part of the expanding team," said Steve McCarthy, CEO of GroundTruth. "He is joining at exactly the right time as we look to continue our growth through the end of 2022 and beyond. Brandon will play a key role in introducing our new audience technology, which will roll out later this year. It will truly transform how brands and agencies think about reach and engagement."

Having served in senior leadership roles at some of the largest U.S. brands and as a strategic advisor to several leading digital marketing agencies, Brandon brings expertise and direct experience in building high-performance brands. As the VP of Marketing at Wendy's International, Brandon led the brand's advertising and media efforts, including its award-winning Snarky Social strategy. During this time, Wendy's achieved a turn-around that has since generated over 36 quarters of growth. Brandon has also served as CMO of Papa John's and, most recently, CMO of Potbelly Sandwich Shops, where he led the transformation of their marketing activities, including advertising, consumer insights, and product development. Brandon began his marketing career at decorated B2B agency Gyro International, now Merkle B2B, and has since overseen billions of dollars in global media investment.

"Your CEO and CFO could not care less about media metrics. They care about real business results," commented Brandon Rhoten. "GroundTruth allows marketers to measurably impact the most important and difficult results like actual foot traffic. It's a game-changer for CMOs frustrated with justifying their spend– there's no better proof than growing profitable traffic. I'm pumped to join the GroundTruth team and help marketing departments be a business growth engine for brands."

Brandon has been named an Ad Age Top Digital Marketer. His teams' work has been featured in Forbes, Spin, Fast Company, Ad Age, DigiDay, The Wall Street Journal, and Adweek. Dozens of his teams' marketing campaigns have won awards that include Cannes Lions, Effie's, Addy's, Pencils, and One Show.

Brandon has also spoken at several industry events, including SXSW, ANA, Adweek, 4A's, SocialMedia.org, and WOMMA, and is often featured in industry publications and podcasts.

GroundTruth is the leading location-based marketing and advertising technology company. Brands, agencies, small businesses, and non-profits trust their performance-driven solutions to help them reach consumers during moments of intent that generate important business outcomes. GroundTruth's suite of geo-contextual display and video advertising products and services are available at scale through their self-serve omni-channel advertising platform, managed services, and industry reseller partnerships. GroundTruth's marketing platform is powered by a unique data set called "visitation data'' accredited by the Media Rating Council (MRC). Their proprietary cleansing processes combine contextual mapping technology (Blueprints), owned and operated properties, and third-party mobile location data, together yielding billions of visits annually.

