Reimagine growth with 5G -ready Comviva Digital Business Solutions Powered by the Microsoft Cloud

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in mobility solutions, today announced BlueMarble 'Compact BSS', a comprehensive, cloud-native, 5G-ready solution, that leverages Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365 and TM Forum's Open Digital Architecture (ODA). BlueMarble Compact BSS will bring CSPs to the forefront of platform economy - building services for a larger ecosystem faster and efficiently, making them available to enterprise customers as cloud applications and generate additional revenues for CSPs.

Comviva CEO with Harinder Singh, Leader, Telco Service Line, Microsoft at Digital Transformation World event in Copenhagen (PRNewswire)

Comviva BlueMarble's speed and modularity, coupled with Microsoft Azure's security and scalability, will enable CSPs to quickly transition to a modern, open, and secured software-based technology architecture, that they can leverage to bring new channels and services to the market. Comviva's Compact BSS is a comprehensive, modular, secured, and future-ready solution that will enable CSPs to accelerate innovation, increase agility, rationalize costs, drive the digitization of adjacent industries, and create sustainable impact.

Commenting on the partnership, Jason Zander, Executive Vice President, Strategic Missions and Technologies, Microsoft said, "The Microsoft Cloud is playing an increasingly vital role in CSP infrastructure and operations, especially with 5G. This requires significant flexibility and agility in the BSS layer, to truly monetize the 5G opportunity. We are pleased to see that Comviva is harnessing the power of the Microsoft Cloud to deliver innovative new experiences for the customers."

Comviva BlueMarble Commerce integrates catalogue, order management modules with Dynamics 365, so customers can streamline their business processes and unify CRM capabilities with applications that work seamlessly together on a common data platform, enabling exciting user experiences.

Manoranjan (Mao) Mohapatra, Chief Executive Officer at Comviva said, "At Comviva, we are passionately committed to jointly creating a new digital future for CSPs. The new BlueMarble Compact BSS on Cloud is a great forward step to help telcos engage digitally, accelerate innovation, and compete more effectively. By integrating Microsoft Azure's capabilities into our BlueMarble BSS solution, we're empowering operators with an integrated, highly configurable monetization platform for future innovation and commerce. We are delighted to build this new platform for growth and progress with Microsoft Azure cloud."

