TMG360 Media Announces the Opening of Newcastle Office To Service Its Growing MedTech Clientele in the U.K. and EU Markets

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMG360 Media , a leading digital media firm serving innovative companies in the medtech healthtech and life sciences industry, announced today the opening of an office in Newcastle, U.K., to further support the needs of its growing client portfolio in the U.K. and EU markets.

Started from a partnership between two powerhouses in the digital arena, The Mullings Group , a leading medtech healthtech and talent acess firm, and Lobeline Communications , a leading PR and digital media firm, TMG360 Media helps cutting edge medtech companies increase their visibility and brand awareness through targeted media strategies, including video production, social media engagement, and corporate communications.

"The world is focused on medical technology industries like never before," said Joe Mullings, Chairman of the Board of TMG360 Media. "With decades of experience in the healthtech industry and the combined power of our firms, – Lobeline Communications, The Mullings Group, and TMG360 Media – we serve health and life sciences companies that are leading the charge in bringing the most forward-thinking, life-saving devices to market."

The move to establish a presence in the U.K. comes as a natural next step after several months of rapid expansion for TMG360 Media. The Newcastle office further cements the organization's continued growth strategy and opens its presence across the U.K. and EU markets.

"Opening an office in the U.K. is a natural extension of our existing operations, and will enable us to be in closer proximity and within reach of our growing client portfolio in the European regions," said Jamie Hurley, CEO of TMG360 Media. "We are thrilled to continue leveraging our targeted digital media strategies to further help healthcare and medtech companies increase their visibility and brand awareness across all digital platforms."

To learn more about TMG360 Media, please visit tmg360media.com

About TMG360 Media

TMG360 Media is a communications, design and digital marketing firm, created to bring healthtech companies to market faster. With decades of experience in the healthtech industry, the firm helps innovative medtech companies increase their visibility and brand awareness through targeted media strategies, including video production, social media engagement, and corporate communications and to highlight their technologies, support investor relations, and position them for their next stage of growth within the medtech community. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Los Angeles, New York City, Delray Beach, Fla., and Newcastle, U.K. To learn more, please visit tmg360media.com

About The Mullings Group

In 1992, The Mullings Group decided to go "all in" on medical device because people were not only living longer but wanting to live healthier and we know technology would always seek a higher ground. Since then, we have successfully completed more than 8,000 searches in the medtech / healthtech / life sciences industry with over 800 companies globally.

As the only search firm in the world with a full media and marketing arm in our organization, we understand how critical it is to tell stories at scale to support attention & awareness, M&A, Recruiting & Talent Access for emerging technology companies. Our 7-time Telly Award Winning media and production company, Dragonfly Stories, has created content for some of the most successful medtech firms in the world.

Being the most recognized hiring brand in the medtech space is important to consider as you bring your hiring brand to market. We have established ourselves as the Subject Matter Experts in developing companies and careers. With over 100,000 sets of eyes on us every day on career platforms like LinkedIn, where careers are built, we are the trusted partner in the industry.

To learn more, please visit mullingsgroup.com

About Lobeline Communications

Lobeline Communications is a public relations and communications firm offering strategic, results-oriented solutions for corporate, consumer, talent, entertainment, and non-profit clients for over 30 years. Founded by former concert promoter Phil Lobel in 1986, Lobeline began primarily serving entertainment and music-related clients. Since then, Lobeline has expanded to meet the needs of its growing roster of clients. Lobeline's depth of experience and innovative approach enables the agency to provide strategic counsel and program execution across a wide range of areas, including public relations, media relations, marketing communications, corporate branding, and reputation management. To learn more, please visit lobeline.com

