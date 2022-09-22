CFA Society New York: African Heads of State and Asset Owners Forum

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

When: New York, NY September 20, 2022

Where: CFA Society New York – 1540 Broadway, #1010. New York, NY 10036

What: CFA Society New York, the local Society of the CFA Institute, was honored to host the African Heads of State and Asset Owners Forum in its office yesterday, September 20th.

Background:

The African continent is undergoing a massive change. ESG projects are growing. The continental trade agreement is fostering cooperation and market formalization. However, for foreign investors, due diligence issues and capacity issues remain.

African ESG projects are valuable, but decarbonizing Africa is not. Africa has 20% of global population and only produces 3% of the world's carbon emissions

Asset owners generally welcome better information about African investments as they need data and insights. They would like to invest the time to know better about the continent.

The policymakers said the time is right for greater partnerships among their countries and the world

Event: African Heads of State and Asset Owners Forum

In honor of the occasion, Thomas Brigandi, CFA, Chair of the Board of Directors of CFA Society New York and Founder of CFA Society New York's Asset Owner Series delivered the welcoming remarks at this African Heads of State Institutional Investor Climate Finance Dialogue during UN General Assembly Week 2022, where he formally welcomed African Presidents, Finance Ministers, corporate executives, senior global asset owners, asset managers and investment consultants.

Opening ceremony included remarks by: Dr. Hubert Danso, CEO and Chairman, Africa investor, Ms. Cristina Duarte, UN Under-Secretary-General and Special Adviser to the United Nations Secretary-General on Africa, and H.E. Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko, Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture, African Union Commission.

African Heads of State Keynote Speakers introduced their priority regional and infrastructure investment projects that support Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the policies they are pursuing to stimulate and attract global and intra-African investment.

Distinguished Heads of State included:

H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud , President of the Federal Republic of Somalia

H.E. Wavel Ramkalawan , President of the Republic of Seychelles

H.E. Adama Barrow , President of the Republic of The Gambia

The Moderator of the panel was Dr. Hubert Danso, CEO and Chairman: Africa investor (Ai), Chairman: CFA New York Society Global Asset Owners' Advisory Council, AiSWPFF, Chairman, African Union Continental Business Network (CBN), African Green Infrastructure Investment Bank Advisory Board (AfGIIB).

About CFA Society New York

CFA Society New York has been a leading forum for the investment community since 1937. CFA Society New York's mission is to serve the needs of all members and investment professionals and to educate the investing public. CFA Society New York has spent years working on investments in the African continent. In years past, we simply helped make the risk-return profiles clear to analysts and portfolio managers who are CFA Society New York members. Later, we created educational programs to help assist asset owners understand the region. In 2019, we promoted a framework for infrastructure investments in the region. During the COVID lockdown, we brought all African CFA Societies together to discuss these investments.

View original content:

SOURCE CFA Society New York