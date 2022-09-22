Global Youth Multicultural Forum "Dreams of Youth, Together to Growth" China-Greece Event

BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 20, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Greece, the China-Greece event entitled "Dreams of Youth, Together to Growth" under Global Youth Multicultural Forum jointly sponsored by Guohua Energy Investment Co., Ltd of China Energy Investment and the Center for International Cultural Communication of China International Communications Group(CICG) was held in Beijing and Athens through a video link.

Honorable Guests from government institutions and businesses in China and Greece held a cloud-based dialogue via a video link with Greek youth representatives from China-invested businesses in Greece, Chinese youth representatives from enterprises and universities, and people from various sectors including internet celebrities in Greece. All participants enjoyed warm and friendly exchanges on topics such as traditional friendship, history and culture, and corporate stories between the two countries.

Beijing Session (above) Athens Session (below) Real-time Video Link (PRNewswire)

Mr. Ioannis Smyrlis, Secretary General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece, Mr. Georgios Iliopoulos, Greek Ambassador to China, Mr. Xiao Junzheng, Chinese Ambassador to Greece, Lu Cairong, Vice President of CICG, and Yang Jiping, Vice Managing Director of China Energy Investment Corporation were invited to attend the event and delivered speeches.

The event was held around multiple topics in two venues. In the youth dialogue session, representatives from Center for Green Energy and Architecture of Guohua Energy Investment Co, Ltd, Europe Renewable Energy and CNOOC Research Institute shared the development and practical application of global green energy, as well as the transformation and upgrading achievements of China's energy enterprises in the face of a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation. Representatives of Greek employees from the Bank of China, Huawei and ZTE shared their feelings about working in Chinese enterprises and their views on Chinese enterprise spirit.

Representatives from Confucius Institute of the University of Thessaly, Athens Business Confucius Institute, and other institutions or corporations exchanged on the history and culture of China and Greece as well as language learning with the professor of the School of History of Capital Normal University, and the professor of the School of History and Culture of Shandong University. The warm, lively and friendly dialogue enabled the youth of both countries to have a better understanding with each other and a closer friendship, which is favorable for exchanges between the two civilizations.

Witnessed by guests and youth representatives from China and Greece, the China-Greece Initiative on Sustainable Youth Development was officially launched. The Initiative proposes that the youth of the two countries should join hands in promoting the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and contribute to building a better planet.

During the event, the Athens venue and Beijing sub-venue also put on the traditional dances and musical instrument performances of China and Greece respectively, which vividly showed the charm and harmonization of the two ancient civilizations.

Qiyong Zhang

+86-13581511962

zhangqiyong1123@163.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Center for International Cultural Communication, China International Communications Group (CICC)