'Homerunners' Goes Behind the Scenes at a $78.6 Billion Industry on Fire

New Docuseries to Premiere in October at VRMA International Conference In Las Vegas; 750+ Property Managers & Industry Professionals Expected to Attend

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world premiere of the docuseries "Homerunners" will be held on Oct. 23, at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas as part of the Vacation Rental Management Association (VRMA) International Conference. More than 750 property managers and industry professionals are expected to attend the event that will be sponsored in-part by VTrips and TravelNet Solutions and include red carpet interviews by Alex Husner and Annie Holcombe of "Alex & Annie" vacation rentals podcast fame.

Hosted by Vacation Rental Marketing Blog Founder Matt Landau, the "Homerunners" docuseries takes a behind-the-scenes look at the $78.6 billion vacation rental industry and the leaders paving the way for future growth. The industry is expected to expand at a compound annual rate of 5.3% until 2030, according to Grandview Research.

The premiere episode will highlight the work of VTrips Founder and CEO Steve Milo, who discusses how he has scaled his growing company from a handful of properties to thousands—all to help vacationers create memories that last a lifetime.

One of the industry's most dynamic leaders, Milo, with his team at VTrips, manages more than 5,000 vacation homes in resort destinations throughout the United States, making it the second largest vacation rental company in North America.

"With travelers choosing vacation rentals over hotels more than ever before and with the rise of platforms like Airbnb and vrbo, one might assume hosting these travelers is easy as well as profitable," Landau says in the film's opening sequence. "But nobody knows if they can do it on a grand scale without losing the personal touches that make vacation rentals unique."

Production agency Mangofish Studios, which also produces Landau's "Vacation Rental Show" YouTube channel with 1 million+ views, chose Milo and VTrips for the premiere episode to explore industry issues such as short-term rental regulation and advocacy.

"Judging by the popularity of docuseries like 'Chef's Table' and 'Drive to Survive,' it's clear there is a growing demand for these kinds of stories," said Mangofish Studios Principal Stuart Hooper. "We believe that looking behind the scenes at a story like Steve's and VTrips' is riveting for a broader audience and further that the success of educational-oriented media like 'Homerunners' suggests audiences are ready for and interested in deeper looks at complex issues."

Madeline List, senior research analyst at Phocuswright and the event's inaugural laureate, will open the Las Vegas premiere with observations from Phocuswright's Consumer Travel Report and 2022 Short Term Rental Market Sizing Study.

The first "Homerunners" episode features vacation rental industry celebrities including Amy Hinote of VRMIntel, VRMA Executive Director Kimberly Miles, Vacasa Co-founder Cliff Johnson, Miriam Ramsey of Jackson Mountain Homes, David Angotti of SmokyMountains.com, and Ryan Bailey of TravelNet Solutions.

Following the premiere, Phocuswright will interview some of the cast of the first episode along with Ryan Dame, co-owner of Casago, who will be featured in the second episode of "Homerunners." Attendees of the event will also be the first to publicly see a sneak preview of the second episode.

The event will include a fundraiser for the VRMA advocacy fund and drinks sponsored in-part by BeHome 24/7, Redsky Travel Insurance, and Vacay Home Connect. Space is limited, so guests are encouraged to RSVP for the VRMA International Conference and the "Homerunners" World Premiere at https://pp.events/av9mkGOx.

View a preview of the episode here: Matt Landau's HOMERUNNERS Episode 1 Sizzle ft. VTrips

ABOUT VTRIPS: Founded in 2006 by visionary Steve Milo as a management solution for his own Florida rental properties, VTrips is one of the fastest-growing vacation rental management companies in the United States. Now with more than 15 brands and 5,000 private vacation villas, condominiums, and homes in resort destinations throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, VTrips believes in staffing its nationwide offices with local experts dedicated to exceeding the expectations of property owners and vacationers. More information at VTrips.com.

