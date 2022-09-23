111, Inc. Announces Appointment of Independent Financial Advisor and Legal Counsel to the Special Committee

SHANGHAI, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 111, Inc. ( "111" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YI), a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company in China, announced today that the special committee (the "Special Committee"), consisting of three independent directors, Mr. Jian Sun, who is the chairman of the Special Committee, Mr. Nee Chuan Teo and Mr. Jun Luo, established by the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") has retained Houlihan Lokey China Limited as its independent financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis as its U.S. legal counsel in connection with its review and evaluation of the previously announced preliminary non-binding proposal letter dated September 9, 2022 (the "Proposal") as well as other potential strategic alternatives that the Company may pursue.

The Board cautions the Company's shareholders and others considering trading the Company's securities that no decisions have been made with respect to the Proposal or any alternative strategic option that the Company may pursue. There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be received, that any definitive agreement will be executed relating to the transaction contemplated by the Proposal or that any other comparable transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to any transaction, except as required under applicable law.

About 111

111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) ("111" or the "Company") is a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company committed to digitally connecting patients with medicine and healthcare services in China. The Company provides consumers with better access to pharmaceutical products and healthcare services directly through its online retail pharmacy, 1 Pharmacy, and indirectly through its offline virtual pharmacy network. The Company also offers online healthcare services through its internet hospital, 1 Clinic, which provides consumers with cost-effective and convenient online consultation, electronic prescription service, and patient management service. In addition, the Company's online platform, 1 Medicine, serves as a one-stop shop for pharmacies to source a vast selection of pharmaceutical products. With the largest virtual pharmacy network in China, 111 enables offline pharmacies to better serve their customers with cloud-based services. 111 also provides an omni-channel drug commercialization platform to its strategic partners, which includes services such as digital marketing, patient education, data analytics, and pricing monitoring.

