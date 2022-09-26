DEWAR'S® LAUNCHES NEW DEWAR'S 12-YEAR-OLD BLENDED SCOTCH WHISKY

Double-aged for extra smoothness in first-fill Bourbon casks takes the DEWAR'S 12-Year-Old Blended Scotch Whisky to the next level

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch Whisky, the world's most awarded blended Scotch whisky, has unveiled the new DEWAR'S 12-Year-Old Blended Scotch Whisky. With a new look and feel, DEWAR'S 12-year-old has been taken to the next level with a whisky that balances complexity, flavor and smoothness.

Double-aging the whisky in hand-selected, first-fill American Oak Bourbon casks for the first time has created a distinctly different experience for drinkers, with a greater breadth and depth of flavor, and a radically richer mouthfeel. The new whisky builds upon the renowned DEWAR'S house style of floral, honeyed Highland whisky, with a hint of smoke.

Showcasing up to 40 of Scotland's finest single malt and grain whiskies, the new liquid was created by DEWAR'S Master Blender, Stephanie Macleod, who was recently awarded Master Blender of the Year for the fourth time by the International Whisky Competition. Stephanie Macleod comments: "Curiosity has been at the cornerstone of the DEWAR's brand since John Dewar created the first whisky in 1846. And that sense of curiosity has carried through to how my teams and I develop our whiskies today. It was only natural to experiment and craft a new element to the maturation process, which has resulted in a distinctly different tasting experience."

"Having been experimenting with the influence of cask types on flavor and texture for the last ten years, we knew the time was right to bring some of what we have learnt to our core range of whiskies. We wanted to take DEWAR'S 12-Year-Old to the next level and bring the joys of quality Scotch whisky to a new generation of drinkers. DEWAR'S whiskies have a characteristic floral and honeyed-style and we knew we could add a richer and more complex dimension through the use of first-fill American Oak Bourbon casks."

Macleod has created a more complex whisky: an aroma of apple, ripe peaches and hints of lemon zest; followed by floral, spice and rich fruit notes; with a robust finish of vanilla, butterscotch and a wisp of a smoke. Complementing the flavor notes is the richer, smoother and more balanced mouthfeel, creating an experience that will delight new and existing whisky drinkers alike.

Brian Cox, Vice President, DEWAR'S Scotch Whisky, North America commented: "The beauty of our Scotch whisky is the ability to bring the breadth of flavor – as well as the depth of flavor – from the variety of single malts and grains that we use to make it. This new expression of DEWAR'S 12-Year-Old is the epitome of what a high quality, pleasurable and indulgent Scotch whisky can be. Reimagining and relaunching this whisky has always been about one thing: delighting whisk(e)y drinkers. Whether you are a connoisseur looking to discover something new or are just seeking to share and enjoy with friends and family, we are certain that everyone will find something to savor and relish."

All DEWAR'S whiskies share one thing in common – they are double aged for extra smoothness, a maturation process specific to DEWAR's that was perfected by the first Master Blender, AJ Cameron. 2022 marks the 125th anniversary since AJ Cameron became the first Master Blender in 1897.

The new DEWAR'S 12-Year-Old Blended Scotch Whisky is presented in a new, premium clear glass bottle with a modified base, label and enclosure.

DEWAR'S 12-Year-Old Scotch Whisky is now available at spirits retailers nationwide with an SRRP of $29.99 USD for 750ml and can be preordered at 12.dewars.com and purchased at all fine wine and spirit retailers, and online.

About DEWAR'S

Founded in 1846 by John Dewar, DEWAR'S has grown from a small wine and spirits merchant shop in Scotland, to one of the largest Scotch whisky brands in the world. Best known for its iconic DEWAR'S WHITE LABEL, it has expanded its family to create a portfolio of premium and super premium whiskies including DEWAR'S 12-Year-Old, DEWAR'S 15-Year-Old, DEWAR'S 18-Year-Old, DEWAR'S Double Double Series, DEWAR'S Caribbean Smooth and the exclusive DEWAR'S 25. These whiskies are crafted using the DEWAR'S oak marrying ageing process, which involves returning the hand-crafted blend to vintage oak casks for further maturation. The result is a smoother taste with a long, lingering finish; a taste that wins medals and applause, making DEWAR'S the world's most awarded blended Scotch. The DEWAR'S brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets interna-tionally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZA-DORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAW-SON'S® Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF® vodka.

Founded more than 158 years ago, in Santiago de Cuba on February 4, 1862, family-owned Bacardi currently employs nearly 7,000, operates more than 20 production facilities, including bottling, distilling and manufacturing sites in 11 countries, and sells its brands in more than 170 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit www.bacardilimited.com or follow @BacardiLimited.

