Uberflip Recognized in an Impressive 41 G2 Fall 2022 Reports

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uberflip , the leading cloud-based content experience platform (CEP), today announces it has been named to 41 G2 Fall 2022 reports with recognition as a leader in four G2 grid reports. The G2 Grid® Reports are a result of real user ratings and reveal which solutions have the most satisfied customers and largest market presence.

"The recognition that comes with being a leader in content experience in the G2 Grids is impactful because they represent the true feelings of customers," says Jason Dea, vice president of product at Uberflip. "We're hyper-focused on providing innovative solutions to create engaging, relevant content experiences at scale for each stage of the buyer journey for our customers. The fact that so many are finding value is extremely rewarding."

Specifically, Uberflip was called out as a leader in the following reports:

Enterprise Grid® Report for Account-Based Web and Content Experiences

Enterprise Grid® Report for Content Experience Platforms

Momentum Grid® Report for Content Experience Platforms

Grid® Report for Content Experience Platforms

"Having founded the Content Experience movement and watching it take flight over the past few years has been extremely rewarding," said Yoav Schwarz, co-founder and CEO of Uberflip. "Recognition from customers shows us we're on the right path and gives me even more confidence that what we're building next will continue to delight our customers and expand our nascent market".

To learn more about what real users have to say, or to leave your own review of Uberflip on G2's review page, please visit https://www.g2.com/products/uberflip/reviews .

About Uberflip

Uberflip is a content experience platform that empowers marketing and sales to create engaging, relevant content destinations quickly for every campaign, audience, and stage of the customer journey. Marketers use our platform to scale how they incorporate content into every touchpoint and remove friction from the customer journey by surfacing the right content at the right time. For more information, visit uberflip.com .

