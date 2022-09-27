Best-selling 4xe PHEV, All-new Hurricane Twin Turbo Powertrains Named Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems for 2022

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Two power-rich and fuel-efficient Stellantis powertrains, the innovative 4xe plug-in hybrid in the Jeep® Grand Cherokee 4xe and the all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane Twin Turbo I-6 in the Grand Wagoneer, are winners of the 2022 Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems award. The honors mark the 12th consecutive year a Stellantis product is among the winners on the list.

"Our customers are very clear about what they expect from our vehicles and they don't look to make compromises. The 4xe and Hurricane Twin Turbo powertrains deliver performance that enhances the driving experience on road, off road and when towing. Just as importantly, they reduce the emission of greenhouse gases. The strong demand for Jeep brand 4xe PHEVs and the Hurricane Twin Turbo-equipped Grand Wagoneer demonstrates we are delivering what our customers desire," said Micky Bly, Stellantis senior vice president, global propulsion systems engineering.

Electrified and more efficient propulsion systems play an important role in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan that commits Stellantis to cut its global carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 and to lead the transportation industry by achieving net carbon zero by 2038.

4xe: Nearly Silent Propulsion Without Range Anxiety

The 4xe plug-in hybrid propulsion system that delivers nearly silent driving and enhanced off-road capability is a Wards 10 Best winner for the second year in row. This year, Wards editors named the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe to the top 10 list after honoring the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the best-selling plug-in hybrid in the United States, in 2021.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe delivers 25 miles of all-electric range and 56 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) from its technologically advanced propulsion system rated at 375 hp and 470 lb.-ft. of torque. The Grand Cherokee 4xe can tow a maximum of 6,000 lbs.

"Spectacular – the back and forth between the internal combustion engine and electrics is imperceptible and the stop/start is ultra smooth. It's really a bit of an engineering marvel," WardsAuto judge Dave Zoia said.

The 4xe propulsion system in the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Wrangler combines two electric motors, a 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine, an 8-speed automatic transmission and a 17 kilowatt-hour battery pack. E Selec modes let the driver tailor the 4xe propulsion system to the trip: Hybrid, Electric and eSave, which conserves the battery pack charge for later use and can send power to the battery pack while driving with the I-4 engine. Regenerative braking also adds power to the battery pack.

Hurricane Twin Turbo: More Power, Less Emissions

The Hurricane Twin Turbo I-6 wins the Wards award in its first year of eligibility. It delivers more horsepower, more torque and less emissions than many competitors' naturally aspirated V-8 and boosted six-cylinder engines.

The inherently smooth running inline-6 engine employs state-of-the-art engineering and technologies that include two low-inertia, high-flow turbochargers for rapid response to throttle inputs, plasma transfer wire arc (spray bore) coating in the cylinder bores for an ultra-thin, low-friction wear surface and high-pressure (5,075 psi/350 bar) direct fuel injection.

"As the evident heir apparent to the HEMI® V-8, this is a huge leap forward for Stellantis, providing the basis for full-size truck and SUV propulsion for years to come. Electrified versions are likely to come, giving it even better numbers in the future," WardsAuto judge Bob Gritzinger said.

The all-aluminum Hurricane Twin Turbo 510 debuted this year in the 2022 Grand Wagoneer with a rating of 510 horsepower and 500 lb.-ft. of torque. It is joined for the 2023 model year with the standard output Hurricane Twin Turbo in the Wagoneer, rated at 420 hp and 468 lb.-ft. of torque.

A History of Winning

This is the 12th consecutive time a Stellantis product is a winner of the Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems award. In the 29-year history of the award, 11 engines/systems produced by Stellantis and its predecessor companies have accounted for 23 winners, including (engine/latest vehicles tested/years listed) in reverse chronological order:

3.0-liter Hurricane Twin Turbo I-6 (Grand Wagoneer): 2022

2.0-liter I-4 plug-in hybrid (Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, Jeep Wrangler 4xe): 2021-2022

3.6-liter Pentastar Upgrade with eTorque (Ram 1500): 2019-2020

3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 hybrid (Chrysler Pacifica): 2017-2018

3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 (Ram 1500):2014-2016

6.2-liter Hellcat supercharged HEMI V-8 (Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat): 2015

83-kW electric motor (Fiat 500e): 2014

3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 (Dodge Avenger, Chrysler 300S, Ram 1500): 2011-2013

5.7-liter HEMI V-8 (Dodge Charger R/T, Chrysler 300C, Dodge Challenger R/T, Ram 1500): 2003-2007, 2009

5.9-liter Cummins turbodiesel I-6 (Ram HD): 2004

4.7-liter SOHC V-8 (Jeep Grand Cherokee): 1999

