FleetPride Acquires Sam & Sons Truck Equipment of Texas, Continues Focus on Service Growth

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc., the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service provider in the independent heavy duty aftermarket, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Sam & Sons Truck Equipment of Houston, which was family-owned by brothers Samuel, Robert, and Richard, and sister, Olivia Olivo.

Founded in 1968, Sam & Sons provided unique and specialized heavy duty services and, now as a part of FleetPride, "we look forward to carrying on 54 years of legacy, along with our customers and employees for years to come," said owner Richard Olivo. "Sam & Sons has thrived, and we are confident we will continue to be even more fortunate with FleetPride."

This 26,000-square-foot location provides customers in the greater Houston area with expanded service capabilities, including specialized services in liftgate repair and an onsite 100-foot paint booth capable of servicing a 54-foot tractor and trailer. These capabilities are bolstered by access to FleetPride's extensive heavy duty parts inventory, both locally and nationwide, via their e-commerce solution at FleetPride.com. Sam & Sons has a loyal customer base, many of whom have been customers for over 20 years. FleetPride will continue to support these longstanding relationships with the same 35+ local experts and is eager to continue the legacy of this great company.

"We appreciate the Olivo family's confidence in continuing their company's rich history," said Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and operations. "Sam and Sons' commitment to the heavy duty industry aligns with FleetPride's dedication to service growth for its customers. We are excited to now offer four locations, delivering parts and service capabilities within our Houston footprint."

Expanding their national parts and service operations, this is the seventh FleetPride acquisition this year. If you are interested in joining the FleetPride network, please visit FleetPride.com/acquisitions for more details.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket. FleetPride's sophisticated network of 300+ locations, which includes 75+ service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat or visit with FleetPride's team of 4,000 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer's unique needs.

To find your local FleetPride branch or service center, or to cross-reference, search, and shop for parts by VIN, visit the new www.fleetpride.com.

