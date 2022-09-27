Health at Scale Welcomes Dr. Andrew Lo to Advisory Board

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health at Scale today announced the addition of Dr. Andrew W. Lo to its external advisory board. Currently the Charles E. and Susan T. Harris Professor of Finance at the MIT Sloan School of Management, Dr. Lo brings extensive expertise in finance and economics, including essential tools, models, and concepts for creating an efficient and sustainable next generation of healthcare. Dr. Lo serves as the Director of the MIT Laboratory for Financial Engineering and a Principal Investigator of MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). In addition to receiving Batterymarch, Guggenheim, and Sloan Fellowships, Dr. Lo was recognized by TIME as one of The World's 100 Most Influential People.

"Health at Scale is changing the way we think about healthcare management. The company's technology and use cases identify systemic problems resulting from a one-size-fits-all approach to healthcare delivery, and offer AI-based personalization alternatives that allow us to meaningfully change the system for the better," said Dr. Lo. "Finance plays a huge role in how healthcare solutions are designed and adopted. I look forward to working with the Health at Scale team on accelerating the impact of the company's technology through financially efficient and outcomes-optimal care models for key stakeholders, including patients, payers, providers, and pharma."

Dr. Lo has over 20 years of experience with investment strategy, having founded AlphaSimplex Group LLC , a registered investment adviser, in 1999. In 2019, Dr. Lo co-founded QLS Advisors LLC , a life sciences technology and investment advisory company dedicated to fostering biomedical innovation. Dr. Lo's research spans evolutionary models of investor behavior and adaptive markets, systemic risk and financial regulation, quantitative models of financial markets, financial applications of machine-learning techniques and secure multi-party computation, and healthcare finance. He has also published several books, including: Adaptive Markets: Financial Evolution at the Speed of Thought; The Econometrics of Financial Markets; A Non-Random Walk Down Wall Street; Hedge Funds: An Analytic Perspective; and most recently, Healthcare Finance: Modern Financial Analysis for Accelerating Biomedical Innovation.

"Dr. Lo is one of the leading thinkers of our time and shares our team's passion for bringing together our collective knowledge, experience, and abilities to drive positive societal impact," said Zeeshan Syed, Health at Scale founder and CEO. "I'm excited for us to work together and benefit from Dr. Lo's partnership on how we can consistently drive better health outcomes at lower costs with greater equity and empathy for each patient's unique needs."

Founded in May of 2021, Health at Scale's external advisory board brings deeper clinical, economic, and public policy experience to the company's decision-making, further accelerating its mission to make healthcare delivery more precise and personalized. The external advisory board also includes University of Michigan Professor and Director of the Value-Based Insurance Design Center Dr. Mark Fendrick; Harvard Medical School Professor of Healthcare Policy and Chair of the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission Dr. Michael Chernew; health policy expert and former White House Policy Director Lauren Aronson; University of Pennsylvania Wharton and Perelman School of Medicine professor Dr. Guy David; and Harvard Medical School Associate Professor of Medicine and Senior PI of the TIMI Study Group Dr. Benjamin Scirica.

About Health at Scale

Health at Scale is a healthcare machine intelligence company that uses proprietary advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning to match individuals managed by insurers, employers, and providers to the next best action in real-time and when needed most: whether it's the ideal choice of treatment, an early intervention, or the right provider. Founded by machine learning and clinical faculty from MIT, Harvard, Stanford, and the University of Michigan, the company's mission is to bring precision delivery to healthcare, learning from thousands of health variables from over a hundred million lives to generate personalized and precise insights for individual patients. Health at Scale's machine intelligence is deployed at scale in real operational settings -- including with some of the largest healthcare organizations in the country, driving better health outcomes and affordability for its customers. The company's software solutions service a broad range of use cases: provider navigation and network design, early targeted prediction and prevention of adverse outcomes, optimized treatment planning; and fraud, waste, and abuse prevention. For more information, please visit healthatscale.com.

