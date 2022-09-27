Lennox International to Host 2022 Investment Community Meeting on December 14 in New York City

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) today announced it will host its 2022 Investment Community Meeting in New York City on Wednesday, December 14, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. CEO Alok Maskara, CFO Joe Reitmeier and additional members of the executive management team will provide an in-depth overview on the business strategy, strategic vision, and product portfolio, as well as key initiatives related to innovation, capital allocation and sustainability.

Invitations with registration information for in-person attendance at the Lotte New York Palace hotel will be provided in the coming weeks. For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast will be available at www.lennoxinternational.com. Following the event, the webcast will be archived on the company website.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol LII.

